PS Furniture Launches the World's Lightest Bullet and Blast-Resistant Table

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PS Furniture is launching a revolutionary handgun bulletproof table that can be transformed into a protective shield in seconds. Sudden ballistic violence can occur anywhere, and the Revolution Shield™ is a visually ordinary looking table which can provide quick protection from potential gun violence.

This Revolution Shield Table will stop a bullet.

Coinciding with the official product launch, PS Furniture is hosting a media event at Oak Ridge Gun Range in Orlando, Fla., on September 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. to demonstrate the durability of the Revolution Shield™ to protect against handguns. Handguns are involved in about 78 percent of mass shootings, and this product has the potential to save lives during the increasing number of active shooter situations.

The local Orlando community has been heavily affected by gun violence in recent years, and as part of the event PS Furniture is donating this life-saving device to the local Orlando Police department.

Roger Clark, executive vice president of PS Furniture, says, "The Revolution Shield™ is a critical investment for schools, hospitals, concert venues and other public spaces that are subject to possible mass shootings."

PS Furniture has created flexible furniture solutions for more than 100 years, and Amulet is a leader in innovative ballistics protective technology. Their combination of expertise created the Revolution Shield™ to transform the future of the safety space.

Media Contacts:

Roger Clark

[email protected]

414-559-3017

Melanie Parncutt

[email protected]

443-643-6199

SOURCE PS Furniture