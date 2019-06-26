PS Industries™ Incorporated Introduces The EdgeHalt™ Adjustable Safety Gate - One Gate Size Protects A Large Range Of Guardrail Openings

Part of the PS Safety Access™ line of products, the EdgeHalt Adjustable Safety Gate features heavy-duty springs that are backed by a guaranteed-for-life warranty and tested to withstand more than one million cycles. This gate is CE Marked and meets all OSHA, ANSI, Canada OHS and CSA guardrail standards. The EdgeHalt Adjustable Safety Gate's design allows for easy installation with no sawing or cutting required.

"The EdgeHalt Adjustable Safety Gate is incredibly versatile," says Dean Thorsen, National Sales Manager for PS Safety Access. "It fits almost any opening, it's easy to install and it meets virtually every important safety standard in North America and Europe. I believe that it will quickly become the industry standard."

To learn more about the EdgeHalt Adjustable Safety Gate, call 877-446-1519 or visit

www.pssafetyaccess.com/edgehalt-adjustable-safety-gate

PS Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of safety/fall-protection products (PS Safety Access), industrial doors (PS Access Solutions™), and flood-protection products (PS Flood Barriers™). With custom fabrication capabilities, PS Industries serves a wide variety of sectors, including manufacturing, energy, agriculture, food processing, and the military. PS Industries is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

