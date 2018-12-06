PS Industries™ Introduces New EdgeSafe™ Smart Gate

Part of the PS Safety Access™ line of products, the EdgeSafe Smart Gate features heavy-gauge steel construction and a tough powder coat finish, helping it to stand up to repetitive use. It meets all OSHA railing standards and provides ideal top-rail and mid-rail protection. The EdgeSafe Smart Gate lifts vertically 90 degrees using just one hand, giving access to the restricted area. Its unique slam-proof dampening system allows for smooth gate operation, and the damper is mounted up high to prevent potential pallet and forklift damage.

"This gate is the ideal way to keep people safe in high-traffic areas around machinery," says Dean Thorsen, National Sales Manager for PS Safety Access. "Thanks to its unique design and functionality, I really believe it will become the industry standard."

To learn more about the EdgeSafe Smart Gate, call 877-446-1519 or visit www.pssafetyaccess.com/product/edgesafe-smart-gate/.

PS Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of safety/fall-protection products (PS Safety Access), industrial doors (PS Access Solutions™), and flood protection products (PS Flood Barriers™). With custom fabrication capabilities, PS Industries serves a wide variety of sectors, including the military, energy, agriculture, food processing and all types of manufacturing. PS Industries is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

SOURCE PS Industries Incorporated