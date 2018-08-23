PS Logistics Completes Robinette Trucking Acquisition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PS Holdco, LLC ("PS Logistics") today announced that one of its subsidiaries, Loudon County Trucking, LLC, has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of Robinette Trucking, Inc. and Robinette Properties, Inc. (collectively, "Robinette" or the "Company"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Robinette, headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, TN, has approximately 50 drivers and a seasoned management team leading the Company. The Company is committed to providing excellent service, supporting its drivers and long-term customers.

The transaction will further strengthen PS Logistics' operations in the Southeast and Midwest and provide it with an additional terminal in Mt. Pleasant, TN. As a specialized aluminium truckload carrier, Robinette not only expands PS Logistics' ability to better serve our current family of aluminium recycling customers, but also aligns us with new customers that we do not presently service.

"We are proud to welcome Robinette to the PS Logistics family," said Scott Smith, Chief Executive Officer of PS Logistics. "We look forward to working with their great drivers and operations group, while continuing their best-in-class customer service."

"I am happy to be partnering with PS Logistics and Loudon County Trucking, LLC," said Justin Robinette, President and Owner of Robinette. "Over the last few decades, my father and I built a successful trucking operation serving outstanding customers with dedicated employees and we will strive to continue that tradition with the same commitment to excellence."

The Robinette acquisition continues PS Logistics' acquisition strategy of partnering with families and owners within the flatbed trucking segment. Since 2007, PS Logistics has successfully acquired 14 trucking and brokerage operations.

Founded in 2004, PS Logistics is one of the largest and fastest growing flatbed transportation solution providers in the United States. PS Logistics provides full-service transportation services, including asset-based transportation, brokerage, 3PL and supply chain services. This hybrid model delivers optimal flexibility to address customer's flatbed transportation needs in various industries throughout the United States.

