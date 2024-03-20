PSA: As Pandemic Pets Enter New Life Stages, Petco Shares Tips for Supporting Pet Health and Wellness

Nearly one in five American households adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the ASPCA.

Today, 60% of pet parents say they would rather spend more time with their pets than anyone else, according to a recent Petco survey; and nearly 70% are prioritizing their pets' health and preventative care as they do for themselves.

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years since the onset of COVID-19, puppies and kittens adopted during the pandemic are now entering adulthood and pets adopted as adults are approaching their senior years. As a partner in complete pet care, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is sharing veterinarian-recommended tips for supporting pets through life stage transitions.

"Just like humans, pets' needs evolve throughout their lives and Petco offers the expertise, products and services essential to caring for their total wellness as they age," said Petco's Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Whitney Miller, DVM, MBA, DACVPM. "Across nutrition, activity level, veterinary care and more, puppies and kittens have very different needs from adult pets, and their needs change again as they become seniors. It's critically important that pet parents understand the varying life stages and how they can help their pets live their healthiest, happiest lives at each milestone."

Dr. Miller's top tips include:

Vaccinations : Vaccines are an essential part of every pet's whole health. Puppies and kittens will need extra attention in this area, but adult and senior dogs and cats still require regular vaccines to protect them from contagious diseases. Petco has unveiled vaccine packages now available at Vetco Vaccination Clinics that are conveniently grouped by age and lifestyle, making it easier than ever to keep pets up to date.

: Schedule regular veterinary visits, at minimum once per year, to help prevent and identify conditions early. As pets enter their senior years, a trusted veterinarian can diagnose and treat issues to help pets live longer, healthier lives. Through , new pets to Vetco Total Care hospitals can receive a free first veterinary exam.* Petco Vital Care Premier members receive unlimited routine vet exams at all Vetco Total Care locations or Vital Care Rewards for every routine exam at any vet outside of Petco. Nutrition : Pets' nutritional needs change as they age. Puppies and kittens can benefit from unique calcium and phosphorous and specific formulations that help support their rapid growth and development. Adult pets may have new dietary sensitivities or needs and require a switch to a weight management or limited-ingredient food. As pets settle into their senior years, joint and fatty acid supplements can help ensure they are supporting mobility and skin and coat health. Petco offers a range of nutritional products to support every diet, budget and life stage.

In honor of National Puppy Day and Easter, Petco is also sharing two additional timely deals for pet parents:

25% off select EveryYay dog supplies, including dwellings, beds and bowls, available in-store and online on National Puppy Day, March 23, 2024 .

select EveryYay dog supplies, including dwellings, beds and bowls, available in-store and online on National Puppy Day, . 30% off select KONG, Youly and Multipet Easter supplies, in-store and online, from March 8 through March 31 , 2024.

For more information on supporting pet health and wellness through life stage transitions, visit a Petco pet care center or petco.com.

