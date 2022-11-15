PSA from the North Pole! Santa Wants Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Treats This Year, Not Cookies

Santa's got just one holiday wish and if you grant it, he might bring you everything on your family's Christmas list – here's how

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho ho hold the cookies. This year, Santa's got a secret to share: all he wants for Christmas is...Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Treats. That's right– he's swapping his tried-and-true baked favorites for the simple classic he really craves on his big night. In fact, The Big Man is hoping that your family will make the swap to Rice Krispies Treats this year, and he is also giving you a chance to win money towards your family's Christmas list (full rules below).

Santa wants homemade Rice Krispies® treats this year and is granting holiday wishes in return! Head to @RiceKrispies on TikTok to learn how you can win $2,000 toward your holiday wishlist

Let Rice Krispies & Santa Take Care of Your Christmas List

It's the most wonderful time of the year...and often, the most stressful. According to PWC, families spent almost $1,500 in holiday gifting, travel and entertainment last year (source). That's why Rice Krispies is teaming up with Santa to bring the joy back to gift-giving by contributing to 25 families' holiday lists—up to $2,000 worth!– so you can give your loved ones the holliest, jolliest Christmas morning ever.

Holiday lovers and Rice Krispies Treat fans alike can follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok, find the sweepstakes post and comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win.

Santa's PSA & How You Can Help

But don't take it from us – Santa's team is hard at work sharing his only Christmas wish on TikTok to reach yuletiders near and far, and he's inviting fans to help him spread the word using #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry.

"This holiday season, you should celebrate by making homemade Rice Krispies treats to share with Santa, and by entering the Rice Krispies Cereal sweeps for a chance to win $2,000 towards your wish list!" said @SantaJClaus on TikTok. "It's almost as easy as making AND EATING homemade Rice Krispies treats!"

A Festive Treat for the Whole Family

With no careful measurements or ovens needed, homemade Rice Krispies Treats are the perfect treat to make with loved ones, especially around the holidays. Yule be the star of any holiday family movie night, ugly sweater party or other festive family gathering by bringing homemade Rice Krispies Treats!

"The holidays are all about quality time, and we love seeing how homemade Rice Krispies Treats bring families and friends of all ages together to create and enjoy," said Laura Newman, Marketing Director of Cereal at Kellogg Company. "Our holiday wish list sweepstakes is one more way we're celebrating the season, but everyone who makes Rice Krispies with their family will win by making holiday memories."

The sweepstakes will run from November 15 through December 10, 2022. No purchase necessary. For official rules and more information, head to http://www.ricekrispies.com/Santa.

For more festive treat-making inspiration and to keep up with all things Rice Krispies, visit www.ricekrispies.com and follow along on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Happy Holidays to you and yours!

