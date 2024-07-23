PSALM Capital Joins APEX Capital in Purchase of Venezia FC

APEX is an investment fund targeting business areas including sports-related technology and entertainment. The company has also invested in the Alpine Formula 1 team, and the TMRW Sports group that was founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Under the leadership of President Duncan Niederauer, Venezia FC has established an Operating Committee (OpCo) to drive the club's strategic direction. The OpCo, comprised of experts from finance, technology, and retail, aims to elevate Venezia FC's status in the football world. Venezia FC has gained a reputation as the world's most fashionable football club. The club has released highly acclaimed kits inspired by Venetian culture.

PSALM Capital participation comes by way of FanClub Sports Capital and their private client syndication platform.

