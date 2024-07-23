PSALM Capital Joins APEX Capital in Purchase of Venezia FC

Jul 23, 2024, 08:52 ET
MIAMI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSALM Capital proudly announces its participation alongside APEX in a significant capital raise for Venezia FC. The Italian football club will return to Serie A after their promotion from the 2023-2024 season.
"This strategic investment in Venezia FC aligns with our mission to provide unique and valuable assets for our clients, enhancing their investment portfolios with diversified holdings that offer both financial returns and cultural significance."
