PSALM Capital Joins APEX Capital in Purchase of Venezia FC

News provided by

PSALM Capital

Jul 23, 2024, 08:52 ET

MIAMI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSALM Capital proudly announces its participation alongside APEX in a significant capital raise for Venezia FC. The Italian football club will return to Serie A after their promotion from the 2023-2024 season.

"This strategic investment in Venezia FC aligns with our mission to provide unique and valuable assets for our clients, enhancing their investment portfolios with diversified holdings that offer both financial returns and cultural significance."

APEX is an investment fund targeting business areas including sports-related technology and entertainment. The company has also invested in the Alpine Formula 1 team, and the TMRW Sports group that was founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Under the leadership of President Duncan Niederauer, Venezia FC has established an Operating Committee (OpCo) to drive the club's strategic direction. The OpCo, comprised of experts from finance, technology, and retail, aims to elevate Venezia FC's status in the football world. Venezia FC has gained a reputation as the world's most fashionable football club. The club has released highly acclaimed kits inspired by Venetian culture.

PSALM Capital participation comes by way of FanClub Sports Capital and their private client syndication platform.

PSALM Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser. This article is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where PSALM Capital LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by PSALM Capital LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE PSALM Capital

Also from this source

PSALM CAPITAL LAUNCHES FAMILY OFFICE STYLE FOR PRO ATHLETES

PSALM CAPITAL LAUNCHES FAMILY OFFICE STYLE FOR PRO ATHLETES

PSALM Capital, founded by Kasey Gaines (previously RBC Wealth Management), announces the launch of its virtual Family Office. The firm is dedicated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics