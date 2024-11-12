PSALM Capital to Develop Next-Generation Client Portal

Nov 12, 2024, 15:48 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSALM Capital, a Registered Investment Advisor, is pleased to announce the development of its new client portal in partnership with Communify Fincentric. The new portal will provide clients with an intuitive, accessible, and engaging digital experience.

The innovative mobile app will deliver streamlined access to financial data, investment insights, and essential services, all tailored to the unique needs of each client. Accessible as a downloadable app from the Apple App Store, this solution represents a new era in client interaction for PSALM Capital.

Key Features of the PSALM Client Portal:

  • Dynamic Dashboard: Provides an all-in-one view of financial data, including net worth, account allocations, investment summaries, and real-time news.
  • Personalized Experience: Customizable features that allow clients to manage their private assets, track potential investments, and interact directly with their advisors.
  • Robust Document Management: A digital vault for secure document storage and retrieval, including bulk download capabilities, unread document alerts, and enhanced search functions.
  • Real-Time Data Integration: Seamless integration with custodians, enabling up-to-date access to account, position, and transaction data.
  • Administrative Portal for Advisors: Empowering PSALM advisors to manage security settings, documents, and user profile data effectively.

This partnership underscores PSALM Capital's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, personalized financial services to clients, helping them take control of their financial lives. The PSALM Client Portal represents the next step in empowering clients to build and manage their wealth effectively.

PSALM Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser. This article is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where PSALM Capital LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by PSALM Capital LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

Contact: [email protected]

