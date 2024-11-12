PSALM Capital to Develop Next-Generation Client Portal

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSALM Capital, a Registered Investment Advisor, is pleased to announce the development of its new client portal in partnership with Communify Fincentric. The new portal will provide clients with an intuitive, accessible, and engaging digital experience.

The innovative mobile app will deliver streamlined access to financial data, investment insights, and essential services, all tailored to the unique needs of each client. Accessible as a downloadable app from the Apple App Store, this solution represents a new era in client interaction for PSALM Capital.