PSAYDN Applauds the Introduction of the BOOST Program to Transform Out-of-School Time Education in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) commends the groundbreaking initiative by the Pennsylvania governor and state legislature to significantly enhance the educational landscape through the "Building Opportunity through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Program." This historic investment promises to bridge the substantial access gap in quality afterschool and summer programs, benefiting youth across the state.

Investing in our children's education extends beyond traditional classroom settings. It encompasses a commitment to quality before and afterschool, as well as summer programs that forge transformative learning experiences. Such programs are crucial in shaping the futures of Pennsylvania's youth, offering nearly a sevenfold return on investment by lowering rates of substance use, violent crime, teen pregnancies, and high school dropouts. Additionally, they play a pivotal role in enhancing social skills, boosting school attendance, and paving the way for future career pathway opportunities.

Despite the clear benefits, the current challenge lies in accessibility and funding. With over 775,000 Pennsylvania children potentially benefiting from these programs, the reality is stark—with every child enrolled, four more remain on the waiting list. The BOOST program aims to eliminate these barriers by establishing a dedicated, sustainable state funding stream that will increase access to quality out-of-school time (OST) programs throughout the state.

Eligible community-based nonprofits and statewide youth-serving organizations will receive funding to support services that enhance social, emotional, academic and vocational competencies; reduce negative behaviors and health-compromising activities; provide safe environments for out-of-school time; and facilitate career exploration and apprenticeships, among other approved activities.

PSAYDN is prepared to support afterschool programs and state agencies as this initiative is implemented, ensuring that the BOOST program achieves its full potential. By fostering a collaborative environment between government, educators and community leaders, we can make a profound impact on the educational and personal growth of our youth.

About PSAYDN

PSAYDN supports and advocates for sustainable, high-quality afterschool programs by drawing together key decision-makers committed to improving outcomes for youth, their families, and communities. PSAYDN is part of a national collective of Statewide Afterschool Networks committed to improving and advancing afterschool opportunities across the nation. Since 2004, PSAYDN has grown to serve more than 3,000 members.

