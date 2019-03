PRESTON, Md., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 73.0% over 2017. These earnings produced a .81% return on average assets and 10.23% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $35.7 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $32.9 million at December 31, 2017. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "We are pleased with the bank's overall performance and growth achieved in 2018."

Total assets of $426.8 million increased by $19.0 million compared to December 31, 2017, an increase of 4.7%. Net loans increased by $8.8 million to $341.8 million, a 2.6% increase as compared to December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, non-performing assets were .68% of total assets and the provision for loan losses was $1.3 million for the year. Total customer funding at December 31, 2018 was $339.5 million, an increase of 4.3% as compared to December 31, 2017.

Earnings per share increased to $2.39 per share at December 31, 2018, from $1.42 at December 31, 2017, after restating to reflect a 2.5 for one forward stock split on December 28, 2018. The most recent stock trade was reported at $23.90 per share. As of December 31, 2018, the book value per share was $25.12, compared to $23.17 at December 31, 2017, after restating to reflect a 2.5 for one forward stock split on December 28, 2018.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "We appreciate the continued support from our customers, shareholders and employees for making this another successful year at PSB. Our mission is to remain focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

PSB HOLDING CORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET













December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017









Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,174,076

$ 9,961,040 Investment securities 54,336,990

48,915,156 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 341,826,327

333,063,371 Property & equipment 8,364,376

7,835,970 Bank-owned life insurance 5,228,080

5,065,192 Accrued interest receivable 1,372,733

1,219,224 Foreclosed real estate 83,700

- Other assets 2,383,343

1,740,471 Total assets $ 426,769,625

$ 407,800,424









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing $ 87,366,503

$ 92,520,400

Interest-bearing 248,183,941

229,456,568

Total deposits 335,550,444

321,976,968 Repurchase agreements 3,986,233

3,708,694 FHLB advances and other borrowing 49,870,684

47,139,441 Other liabilities 1,672,610

2,056,754 Total liabilities 391,079,971

374,881,857 Stockholders' equity 35,689,654

32,918,567 Total liabilities and equity $ 426,769,625

$ 407,800,424











Book value per share $ 25.12

$ 23.17



PSB HOLDING CORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Interest income













Loans, including fee income $ 4,302,294

$ 3,914,791

$ 16,466,009

$ 14,980,970 Investment securities 364,939

261,585

1,393,092

954,290 Other 60,176

44,655

255,625

102,486

Total interest income 4,727,409

4,221,031

18,114,726

16,037,746 Interest expense













Deposits 571,430

406,655

2,129,032

1,445,532 Repurchase agreements 10,200

2,475

23,170

8,207 FHLB advances 189,565

185,675

769,387

627,920 Other borrowings 47,554

54,288

199,560

126,884

Total interest expense 818,749

649,093

3,121,149

2,208,543 Net interest income 3,908,660

3,571,938

14,993,577

13,829,203 Provision for loan losses 400,000

390,000

1,260,000

915,000 Net interest income after provision 3,508,660

3,181,938

13,733,577

12,914,203

















Noninterest income 644,315

939,706

2,848,977

3,297,654 Noninterest expense 3,070,147

2,949,620

12,079,653

12,526,832 Net income before tax 1,082,828

1,172,024

4,502,901

3,685,025 Tax expense 178,524

785,002

1,016,460

1,669,780 Net income $ 904,304

$ 387,022

$ 3,486,441

$ 2,015,245

















Net income per common share, annualized $ 2.46

$ 1.08

$ 2.39

$ 1.42



Per share data at December 31, 2017 has been adjusted to give retroactive effect of the December 2018 2.5 for 1 stock split.

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

Related Links

http://www.providentstatebank.com