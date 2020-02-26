PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At December 31, 2019

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp., parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. These earnings produced a .79% return on average assets and 9.02% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $43.1 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $35.7 million at December 31, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "We opened two branch offices in growth markets while maintaining sound performance in 2019. We are pleased with the financial results and look forward to continued growth in 2020."

Total assets of $462.7 million increased by $35.9 million compared to December 31, 2018, an increase of 8.4%. Net loans increased by $16.2 million to $358.0 million, a 4.7% increase as compared to December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were .69%, of total assets and the provision for loan losses was $300 thousand for the year. Total deposits at December 31, 2019 was $367.4 million, an increase of 9.5% as compared to December 31, 2018. 

Earnings per share increased to $2.44 per share at December 31, 2019, from $2.39 at December 31, 2018, after restating to reflect a 2.5 for one forward stock split on December 28, 2018. The most recent stock trade reported was $27.88 per share. As of December 31, 2019, the book value per share was $28.13, compared to $25.12 at December 31, 2018, after restating to reflect a 2.5 for one forward stock split on December 28, 2018.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "We appreciate the support from our customers, shareholders and employees for making this another successful year at PSB."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$            21,479,293

$          13,174,076

Investment securities

58,551,239

54,336,990

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

357,977,559

341,826,327

Property & equipment

9,906,709

8,364,376

Bank-owned life insurance

8,408,723

5,228,080

Accrued interest receivable

1,302,954

1,372,733

Foreclosed real estate

83,700

83,700

Other assets

4,997,646

2,383,343

Total assets

$          462,707,823

$        426,769,625





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing

$          106,468,438

$          87,366,503

Interest-bearing

260,953,016

248,183,941

      Total deposits

367,421,454

335,550,444

Repurchase agreements

7,324,045

3,986,233

FHLB advances and other borrowing

40,433,594

49,870,684

Other liabilities

4,445,552

1,672,610

Total liabilities

419,624,645

391,079,971

Stockholders' equity

43,083,178

35,689,654

Total liabilities and equity

$          462,707,823

$        426,769,625






Book value per share

$                       28.13

$                     25.12





PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


 December 31,


 December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018









Interest income






Loans, including fee income

$           4,522,712

$           4,302,294

$         17,418,179

$         16,466,009

Investment securities

377,262

364,939

1,445,881

1,393,092

Other

82,277

60,176

367,018

255,625

Total interest income

4,982,251

4,727,409

19,231,078

18,114,726

Interest expense






Deposits

770,834

571,430

2,737,276

2,129,032

Borrowed funds

270,753

247,319

1,144,684

992,117

Total interest expense

1,041,587

818,749

3,881,960

3,121,149

Net interest income

3,940,664

3,908,660

15,349,118

14,993,577

Provision for loan losses

130,000

400,000

300,000

1,260,000

Net interest income after provision

3,810,664

3,508,660

15,049,118

13,733,577









Noninterest income

642,581

644,315

2,555,999

2,848,977

Noninterest expense

3,107,290

3,070,147

13,130,302

12,079,653

Net income before tax

1,345,955

1,082,828

4,474,815

4,502,901

Tax expense

187,583

178,524

951,956

1,016,460

Net income

$           1,158,372

$               904,304

$           3,522,859

$           3,486,441









Net income per common share,






annualized

$                      3.00

$                      2.53

$                      2.44

$                      2.39










2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

