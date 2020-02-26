PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At December 31, 2019

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp., parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. These earnings produced a .79% return on average assets and 9.02% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $43.1 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $35.7 million at December 31, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "We opened two branch offices in growth markets while maintaining sound performance in 2019. We are pleased with the financial results and look forward to continued growth in 2020."

Total assets of $462.7 million increased by $35.9 million compared to December 31, 2018, an increase of 8.4%. Net loans increased by $16.2 million to $358.0 million, a 4.7% increase as compared to December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were .69%, of total assets and the provision for loan losses was $300 thousand for the year. Total deposits at December 31, 2019 was $367.4 million, an increase of 9.5% as compared to December 31, 2018.

Earnings per share increased to $2.44 per share at December 31, 2019, from $2.39 at December 31, 2018, after restating to reflect a 2.5 for one forward stock split on December 28, 2018. The most recent stock trade reported was $27.88 per share. As of December 31, 2019, the book value per share was $28.13, compared to $25.12 at December 31, 2018, after restating to reflect a 2.5 for one forward stock split on December 28, 2018.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "We appreciate the support from our customers, shareholders and employees for making this another successful year at PSB."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

PSB HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,479,293

$ 13,174,076 Investment securities 58,551,239

54,336,990 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 357,977,559

341,826,327 Property & equipment 9,906,709

8,364,376 Bank-owned life insurance 8,408,723

5,228,080 Accrued interest receivable 1,302,954

1,372,733 Foreclosed real estate 83,700

83,700 Other assets 4,997,646

2,383,343 Total assets $ 462,707,823

$ 426,769,625









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing $ 106,468,438

$ 87,366,503

Interest-bearing 260,953,016

248,183,941

Total deposits 367,421,454

335,550,444 Repurchase agreements 7,324,045

3,986,233 FHLB advances and other borrowing 40,433,594

49,870,684 Other liabilities 4,445,552

1,672,610 Total liabilities 419,624,645

391,079,971 Stockholders' equity 43,083,178

35,689,654 Total liabilities and equity $ 462,707,823

$ 426,769,625











Book value per share $ 28.13

$ 25.12











PSB HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Interest income













Loans, including fee income $ 4,522,712

$ 4,302,294

$ 17,418,179

$ 16,466,009 Investment securities 377,262

364,939

1,445,881

1,393,092 Other 82,277

60,176

367,018

255,625

Total interest income 4,982,251

4,727,409

19,231,078

18,114,726 Interest expense













Deposits 770,834

571,430

2,737,276

2,129,032 Borrowed funds 270,753

247,319

1,144,684

992,117

Total interest expense 1,041,587

818,749

3,881,960

3,121,149 Net interest income 3,940,664

3,908,660

15,349,118

14,993,577 Provision for loan losses 130,000

400,000

300,000

1,260,000 Net interest income after provision 3,810,664

3,508,660

15,049,118

13,733,577

















Noninterest income 642,581

644,315

2,555,999

2,848,977 Noninterest expense 3,107,290

3,070,147

13,130,302

12,079,653 Net income before tax 1,345,955

1,082,828

4,474,815

4,502,901 Tax expense 187,583

178,524

951,956

1,016,460 Net income $ 1,158,372

$ 904,304

$ 3,522,859

$ 3,486,441

















Net income per common share,













annualized $ 3.00

$ 2.53

$ 2.44

$ 2.39





















2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

Related Links

http://www.providentstatebank.com

