PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At June 30, 2019

PRESTON, Md., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $1.5 million for the first six months of 2019. These earnings produced a .67% return on average assets and 7.17% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $38.4 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $33.9 million at June 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of June 30, 2019 reflect steady growth and positive momentum as we move into the second half of the year."

Total assets of $444.4 million increased by $7.2 million compared to June 30, 2018, an increase of 1.65%. Total loans increased by $6.3 million to $342.9 million, a 1.89% increase as compared to June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, non-performing assets were .61% of total assets, compared to June 30, 2018 at .76% of total assets. Total customer funding at June 30, 2019 was $357.87 million, an increase of .63% as compared to June 30, 2018.

Annualized earnings per share at June 30, 2019 was $4.17. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at July 1, 2019 was $26.99 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the book value per share was $27.09.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "Our focus during the first half of 2019 was the opening of two new branch locations in Wicomico County, MD and Sussex County, DE. These new markets provide opportunity to continue our strategic efforts to grow and expand our servicing area. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and customers as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiative of growth and prosperity."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2019 financial results.

PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

















June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018













Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,377,989

$ 27,367,616



Investment securities 52,782,158

56,842,865



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 342,899,013

336,549,597



Property & equipment 9,841,501

7,703,017



Lease assets 3,097,644

-



Bank-owned life insurance 5,302,417

5,150,445



Accrued interest receivable 1,318,589

1,252,809



Foreclosed real estate 83,700

83,700



Other assets 1,667,555

2,223,236



Total assets $ 444,370,566

$ 437,173,285















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 98,581,719

$ 96,578,925



Interest-bearing 255,037,534

255,308,728



Total deposits 353,619,253

351,887,653

Repurchase agreements 4,253,150

3,750,433



FHLB advances and other borrowing 43,610,684

46,505,268



Lease liability 3,097,644

-



Other liabilities 1,309,341

1,094,959



Total liabilities 405,890,072

403,238,313



Stockholders' equity 38,480,494

33,934,972



Total liabilities and equity $ 444,370,566

$ 437,173,285

















Book value per share $ 27.09

$ 23.89



























PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Six Months Ended



June 30,



2019

2018









Interest income





Loans, including fee income $ 8,459,809

$ 7,951,529 Investment securities 798,326

656,698 Other 97,934

136,793

Total interest income 9,356,069

8,745,020 Interest expense





Deposits 1,238,600

988,743 Repurchase agreements 22,883

6,299 FHLB advances 477,717

407,233 Other borrowings 91,017

102,553

Total interest expense 1,830,217

1,504,828 Net interest income 7,525,852

7,240,192 Provision for loan losses 110,000

610,000 Net interest income after provision 7,415,852

6,630,192









Noninterest income 1,224,623

1,522,764 Noninterest expense 6,715,795

5,869,339 Net income before tax 1,924,680

2,283,617 Tax expense 464,142

566,171 Net income $ 1,460,538

$ 1,717,446









Net income per common share,





annualized $ 4.17

$ 4.90

