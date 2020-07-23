PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At June 30, 2020

PRESTON, Md., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP),  parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $2.1 million for the first six months of 2020. These earnings produced a .85% return on average assets and 9.23% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $46.3 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to $38.5 million at June 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of June 30, 2020 reflect sound returns as we move into the second half of the year."

Total assets of $523.6 million increased by $79.2 million compared to June 30, 2019, an increase of 17.8%. Total loans increased by $65.4 million to $408.3 million, a 19.1% increase as compared to June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .37% of total assets, compared to June 30, 2019 at .61% of total assets. Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $427.7 million, an increase of 20.9% as compared to June 30, 2019. 

Annualized earnings per share at June 30, 2020 was $2.72. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at July 1, 2020 was $20.50 per share. As of June 30, 2020, the book value per share was $30.26

Melissa Quirk concluded, "Our focus during the first half of 2020 was to continue our commitment to community as we worked through the challenges of this recent pandemic. We remained open to serve our customers and were able to support over 650 small businesses as they navigated through unchartered times. We appreciate the support of our shareholders, customers and employees as we work together through this challenging period."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliott Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE.  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$        34,527,127

$        27,377,989

Investment securities

57,033,548

52,782,158

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

408,283,991

342,899,013

Property and equipment

9,428,865

9,841,501

Bank-owned life insurance

8,535,133

5,302,417

Lease assets

2,583,640

3,097,644

Accrued interest receivable

1,853,258

1,318,589

Other assets

1,312,497

1,751,255

    Total assets

$      523,558,059

$      444,370,566




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Deposits:


    Noninterest-bearing

$      150,864,972

$        98,581,719

    Interest-bearing

276,845,633

255,037,534

        Total deposits

427,710,605

353,619,253

Repurchase agreements

7,789,761

4,253,150

FHLB advances and other borrowing

37,381,076

43,610,684

Lease liabilities

2,753,979

3,097,644

Other liabilities

1,577,990

1,309,341

    Total liabilities

477,213,411

405,890,072

Stockholders' equity

46,344,648

38,480,494

Total liabilities and equity

$      523,558,059

$      444,370,566

Book value per share

$                   30.24

$                   27.09




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Interest income


Loans, including fee income

$          9,350,815

$       8,459,809

Investment securities

679,705

798,326

Other

43,482

97,934

        Total interest income

10,074,002

9,356,069




Interest expense


Deposits

1,364,962

1,238,600

Repurchase agreements

5,981

22,883

FHLB advances

416,548

477,717

Other borrowings

80,132

91,017

        Total interest expense

1,867,623

1,830,217




Net interest income

8,206,379

7,525,852

Provision for loan losses

298,500

110,000

Net interest income after provision

7,907,879

7,415,852




Noninterest income

1,376,348

1,224,623

Noninterest expense

6,526,682

6,715,795

Net income before tax

2,757,545

1,924,680

Tax expense

680,038

464,142

Net income

$          2,077,507

$       1,460,538




Net income per common share, annualized

$                     2.72

$                 2.07




