PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At June 30, 2020

PRESTON, Md., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $2.1 million for the first six months of 2020. These earnings produced a .85% return on average assets and 9.23% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $46.3 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to $38.5 million at June 30, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of June 30, 2020 reflect sound returns as we move into the second half of the year."

Total assets of $523.6 million increased by $79.2 million compared to June 30, 2019, an increase of 17.8%. Total loans increased by $65.4 million to $408.3 million, a 19.1% increase as compared to June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, non-performing assets were .37% of total assets, compared to June 30, 2019 at .61% of total assets. Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $427.7 million, an increase of 20.9% as compared to June 30, 2019.

Annualized earnings per share at June 30, 2020 was $2.72. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at July 1, 2020 was $20.50 per share. As of June 30, 2020, the book value per share was $30.26.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "Our focus during the first half of 2020 was to continue our commitment to community as we worked through the challenges of this recent pandemic. We remained open to serve our customers and were able to support over 650 small businesses as they navigated through unchartered times. We appreciate the support of our shareholders, customers and employees as we work together through this challenging period."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliott Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,527,127

$ 27,377,989 Investment securities 57,033,548

52,782,158 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 408,283,991

342,899,013 Property and equipment 9,428,865

9,841,501 Bank-owned life insurance 8,535,133

5,302,417 Lease assets 2,583,640

3,097,644 Accrued interest receivable 1,853,258

1,318,589 Other assets 1,312,497

1,751,255 Total assets $ 523,558,059

$ 444,370,566







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 150,864,972

$ 98,581,719 Interest-bearing 276,845,633

255,037,534 Total deposits 427,710,605

353,619,253 Repurchase agreements 7,789,761

4,253,150 FHLB advances and other borrowing 37,381,076

43,610,684 Lease liabilities 2,753,979

3,097,644 Other liabilities 1,577,990

1,309,341 Total liabilities 477,213,411

405,890,072 Stockholders' equity 46,344,648

38,480,494 Total liabilities and equity $ 523,558,059

$ 444,370,566 Book value per share $ 30.24

$ 27.09









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Interest income





Loans, including fee income $ 9,350,815

$ 8,459,809 Investment securities 679,705

798,326 Other 43,482

97,934 Total interest income 10,074,002

9,356,069







Interest expense





Deposits 1,364,962

1,238,600 Repurchase agreements 5,981

22,883 FHLB advances 416,548

477,717 Other borrowings 80,132

91,017 Total interest expense 1,867,623

1,830,217







Net interest income 8,206,379

7,525,852 Provision for loan losses 298,500

110,000 Net interest income after provision 7,907,879

7,415,852







Noninterest income 1,376,348

1,224,623 Noninterest expense 6,526,682

6,715,795 Net income before tax 2,757,545

1,924,680 Tax expense 680,038

464,142 Net income $ 2,077,507

$ 1,460,538







Net income per common share, annualized $ 2.72

$ 2.07









SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

Related Links

http://www.providentstatebank.com

