PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At September 30, 2019

PRESTON, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2019. These earnings produced a .72% return on average assets and 8.32% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $40.2 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $34.5 million at September 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "Operating results as of September 30, 2019 reflect good growth and sound earnings."

Total assets of $457.4 million increased by $19.5 million compared to September 30, 2018, an increase of 4.46%. Loans, net of allowance remained constant at $345.4 million. As of September 30, 2019, non-performing assets were .89% of total assets, compared to September 30, 2018 at .65% of total assets. Total customer funding at September 30, 2019 was $369.6 million, an increase of 2.30% as compared to September 30, 2018.

Annualized earnings per share at September 30, 2019 was $2.18. The price per share as reported on OTCQX at October 1, 2019 was $27.60 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the book value per share was $27.75.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "We appreciate the support of our shareholders and customers as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiative of quality growth and success."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

















Sept 30, 2019

Sept 30, 2018













Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,362,635

$ 21,721,070

Investment securities 59,237,083

54,371,043

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 345,389,242

344,912,698

Property & equipment 9,964,886

7,747,053

Lease assets 2,897,222

-

Bank-owned life insurance 8,346,142

5,189,942

Accrued interest receivable 1,336,412

1,361,062

Foreclosed real estate 208,612

83,700

Other assets 2,624,861

2,450,279

Total assets $ 457,367,095

$ 437,836,847













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 103,937,607

$ 95,961,671



Interest-bearing 259,017,469

261,002,956



Total deposits 362,955,076

356,964,627

Repurchase agreements 6,637,484

4,328,022

FHLB advances and other borrowing 42,747,525

40,313,028

Lease liability 3,011,324

-

Other liabilities 1,788,538

1,698,746

Total liabilities 417,139,947

403,304,423

Stockholders' equity 40,227,145

34,532,424

Total liabilities and equity $ 457,367,092

$ 437,836,847















Book value per share $ 27.75

$ 24.31





PSB HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Nine Months Ended



September 30



2019

2018









Interest income





Loans, including fee income $ 12,895,467

$ 12,163,715 Investment securities 1,068,619

1,028,153 Other 284,741

195,449

Total interest income 14,248,827

13,387,317 Interest expense





Deposits 1,966,442

1,557,602 Repurchase agreements 33,384

12,970 FHLB advances 705,574

579,822 Other borrowings 134,973

152,006

Total interest expense 2,840,373

2,302,400 Net interest income 11,408,454

11,084,917 Provision for loan losses 170,000

860,000 Net interest income after provision 11,238,454

10,224,917









Noninterest income 1,913,418

2,204,662 Noninterest expense 10,023,012

9,009,506 Net income before tax 3,128,860

3,420,073 Tax expense 764,373

837,936 Net income $ 2,364,487

$ 2,582,137









Net income per common share, annualized $ 2.18

$ 2.43



2018 Book Value and Earnings per share have been restated to reflect the 2.5 for one forward stock split executed on December 28, 2018.

