PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.39 million ($2.87 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $1.16 million ($.76 per diluted common share), compared to $1.02 million ($.66 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Performance Review

Merger Announcement

On December 12, 2022, the Company and Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Following consummation of the merger, expected to occur prior to the end of the second quarter of 2023, the Company and the Bank will be merged into Summit and Summit Community Bank, Inc., respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred $435,000 in merger related costs. Exclusive of merger related costs, net of taxes, net income was $4.73 million ($3.09 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $1.50 million ($.98 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter 2022.

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP")

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during 2021 as compared to 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million. During the same period of 2022, Provident recognized $49,000 of fee income, net of costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net fee income recognized totaled $418,000. During the same period in 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022.

Year Ended 2022 compared to 2021

Net interest income declined $516,000 million in 2022 compared to 2021. The decline was largely attributable to the reduced PPP income and merger related costs referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM"), exclusive of the influence of PPP activity, from an estimated 2.99% to 3.33%. Improvement in the NIM resulted from increasing loan rates influenced by actions of the Federal Reserve and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $688,000. While loans rates increased quickly in response to Federal Reserve actions, increases in deposit rates lagged. Net income during 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $904,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $224,000 and a decline in the provision for loan losses of $460,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million lending relationship. The decline in the provision for loan losses reflected continuing strength in asset quality metrics.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $580,000 in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in the NIM, exclusive of the influence of PPP activity, from an estimated 2.89% to 3.59%, offset by the reduced PPP income referenced above. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates influenced by actions of the Federal Reserve. Net income during the fourth quarter 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $272,000, an increase in other noninterest expense of $450,000 and the recapture of the provision for loan losses of $90,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest expense included $435,000 of merger related costs. The recapture of previously recorded provision for loan losses reflected continuing strength in asset quality metrics.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $579.9 million on December 31, 2022, decreasing $5.1 million or .9% compared to December 31, 2021. Gross loans totaled $380.7 million on December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $24.0 million or 6.7% compared to December 31, 2021, exclusive of PPP loans. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $526.9 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $510.6 million on December 31, 2021, representing growth of 3.2%. Stockholders' Equity totaled $39.7 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $51.6 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of December 31, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $16.8 million compared to $846,000 on December 31, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses as of December 31, 2022, was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during 2022 as the Federal Reserve battled inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized on December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .20% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance and strategic alignment with Summit stating, "We are extremely proud of our performance during 2022, which followed record performance in 2021. Solid loan growth and an increased net interest margin nearly offset the loss of revenue associated with the Payroll Protection Program. We are also excited about our pending combination with Summit. Summit's long history of commitment to community, breadth of products and services and growth orientation will serve our customers, communities, team members and shareholders well in the years to come."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

December 31,

Percent

2022

2021

Change











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,224,563

$ 36,100,150

-24.6 % Investment securities 144,517,834

167,167,082

-13.5 % Loans held for sale 129,790

1,879,591

-93.1 % Loans receivable 380,675,118

357,800,695

6.4 % Less allowance for loan losses 4,095,149

3,892,115

5.2 % Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 376,579,969

353,908,580

6.4 % Property and equipment 6,231,507

6,879,131

-8.7 % Bank-owned life insurance 12,215,923

11,918,526

2.5 % Lease assets 2,339,774

2,720,578

-14.0 % Accrued interest receivable 1,590,461

1,344,283

18.3 % Other assets 9,113,405

3,119,329

190.6 % Total assets $ 579,943,226

$ 585,037,250

-0.9 %











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 171,183,577

$ 191,144,058

-10.4 % Interest-bearing 338,529,875

303,379,512

11.6 % Total deposits 509,713,452

494,523,570

3.1 % Repurchase agreements 17,157,020

16,104,671

6.5 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 8,778,502

18,220,887

-51.8 % Lease liabilities 2,569,464

2,930,961

-12.3 % Other liabilities 1,983,493

1,677,656

18.2 % Total liabilities 540,201,931

533,457,745

1.3 % Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, additional paid-in capital







and retained earnings 56,586,209

52,425,553

7.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)







income (16,844,914)

(846,048)



Total stockholders' equity 39,741,295

51,579,505

-23.0 % Total liabilities and equity $ 579,943,226

$ 585,037,250

-0.9 %











Book value per common share $ 26.09

$ 33.86

-23.0 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















(unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Interest income





















Loans, including fee income $ 4,604,085

$ 4,361,123

5.6 %

$ 16,876,491

$ 19,292,572

-12.5 % Investment securities 759,110

566,608

34.0 %

2,915,889

,978,770

47.4 % Other interest income 177,102

13,907

1173.5 %

314,767

40,279

681.5 % Total interest income 5,540,297

4,941,638

12.1 %

20,107,147

21,311,621

-5.7 % Interest expense





















Deposits 509,869

434,397

17.4 %

1,571,138

1,967,103

-20.1 % Repurchase agreements 1,646

1,375

19.7 %

5,613

4,811

16.7 % FHLB advances 46,845

101,800

-54.0 %

271,726

550,706

-50.7 % Other borrowings 28,817

31,250

-7.8 %

119,460

133,495

-10.5 % Total interest expense 587,177

568,822

3.2 %

1,967,937

2,656,115

-25.9 % Net interest income 4,953,120

4,372,816

13.3 %

18,139,210

18,655,506

-2.8 % Provision for loan losses (90,000)

230,000

-139.1 %

100,000

560,000

-82.1 % Net interest income after provision 5,043,120

4,142,816

21.7 %

18,039,210

18,095,506

-0.3 % Noninterest income





















Service charges 489,079

485,620

0.7 %

1,988,848

1,829,012

8.7 % Gain on sale of loans 42,898

314,859

-86.4 %

415,934

1,320,073

-68.5 % Gain on sale of securities -

-

0.0 %

-

4,310

0.0 % Other noninterest income 82,172

82,327

-0.2 %

504,683

280,407

80.0 % Total noninterest income 614,149

882,806

-30.4 %

2,909,465

3,433,802

-15.3 % Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits 1,972,982

1,977,495

-0.2 %

7,770,069

7,669,758

1.3 % Occupancy and equipment 479,893

590,861

-18.8 %

1,951,072

2,124,876

-8.2 % Data processing and software 369,853

311,239

18.8 %

1,363,740

1,340,576

1.7 % Other noninterest expense 1,333,518

883,183

51.0 %

4,147,416

3,407,221

21.7 % Total noninterest expense 4,156,246

3,762,778

10.5 %

15,232,297

14,542,431

4.7 % Net income before tax 1,501,023

1,262,844

18.9 %

5,716,378

6,986,877

-18.2 % Tax expense 342,278

247,113

38.5 %

1,330,369

1,703,140

-21.9 % Net income $ 1,158,745

$ 1,015,731

14.1 %

$ 4,386,009

$ 5,283,737

-17.0 %























Net income per diluted share $ 0.76

$ 0.66

14.1 %

$ 2.87

$ 3.45

-16.9 %

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)

2022

2022

2021

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 vs. Q3

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Interest income

































Loans, including fee income $ 4,604,085

$ 4,320,361

$ 4,035,473

$ 3,916,572

6.6 %

$ 4,361,123

$ 5,200,935

$ 4,967,402

$ 4,763,112 Investment securities 759,110

748,819

748,082

659,878

1.4 %

566,608

502,460

485,823

423,879 Other interest income 177,102

102,959

26,809

7,897

72.0 %

13,907

13,540

6,688

6,144 Total interest income 5,540,297

5,172,139

4,810,364

4,584,347

7.1 %

4,941,638

5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135 Interest expense

































Deposits 509,869

362,435

336,029

362,805

40.7 %

434,397

490,718

507,708

534,280 Repurchase agreements 1,646

1,374

1,300

1,293

19.8 %

1,375

1,466

891

1,079 FHLB advances 46,845

51,666

81,527

91,688

-9.3 %

101,800

109,882

163,552

175,472 Other borrowings 28,817

30,959

30,121

29,563

-6.9 %

31,250

32,967

34,341

34,937 Total interest expense 587,177

446,434

448,977

485,349

31.5 %

568,823

635,033

706,492

745,768 Net interest income 4,953,120

4,725,705

4,361,387

4,098,998

4.8 %

4,372,815

5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367 Provision for loan losses (90,000)

100,000

65,000

25,000

-190.0 %

230,000

120,000

120,000

90,000 Net interest income after provision 5,043,120

4,625,705

4,296,387

4,073,998

9.0 %

4,142,815

4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367 Noninterest income

































Service charges 489,079

519,203

505,473

475,093

-5.8 %

485,620

480,290

445,963

417,139 Gain on sale of loans 42,898

73,284

105,506

194,246

-41.5 %

314,859

407,328

337,422

260,464 Gain on sale of securities -

-

-

-

Na

-

-

4,310

- Other noninterest income 82,172

246,512

93,737

82,262

-66.7 %

82,327

80,747

64,069

53,264 Total noninterest income 614,149

838,999

704,716

751,601

-26.8 %

882,806

968,365

851,764

730,867 Noninterest expense

































Salaries and benefits 1,972,982

1,944,298

1,892,130

1,960,659

1.5 %

1,977,495

2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276 Occupancy and equipment 479,893

500,853

507,800

462,526

-4.2 %

590,861

512,155

508,652

513,208 Data processing and software 369,853

345,447

332,429

316,011

7.1 %

311,239

408,523

308,194

312,620 Other noninterest expense 1,333,518

1,100,503

925,680

787,715

21.2 %

883,183

893,689

790,844

839,505 Total noninterest expense 4,156,246

3,891,101

3,658,039

3,526,911

6.8 %

3,762,777

3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609 Net income before tax 1,501,023

1,573,603

1,343,064

1,298,688

-4.6 %

1,262,844

2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625 Tax expense 342,278

373,544

316,794

297,753

-8.4 %

247,113

528,699

525,953

401,375 Net income $ 1,158,745

$ 1,200,059

$ 1,026,270

$ 1,000,935

-3.4 %

$ 1,015,731

$ 1,523,764

$ 1,530,992

$ 1,213,250 Net income per diluted share $ 0.76

$ 0.79

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

-3.8 %

$ 0.66

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 0.80



































Supplemental Data

































PPP loans - net fee income $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 49,492





$ 418,004

$ 1,207,559

$ 832,733

$ 667,482 PPP loans - balance at period end $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -





$ 1,096,939

$ 11,536,310

$ 29,298,232

$ 48,411,520 Merger related costs $ 435,150

$ -

$ -

$ -





$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

