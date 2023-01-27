PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS 2022 RESULTS
PRESTON, Md., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.39 million ($2.87 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $1.16 million ($.76 per diluted common share), compared to $1.02 million ($.66 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Performance Review
Merger Announcement
On December 12, 2022, the Company and Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Following consummation of the merger, expected to occur prior to the end of the second quarter of 2023, the Company and the Bank will be merged into Summit and Summit Community Bank, Inc., respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred $435,000 in merger related costs. Exclusive of merger related costs, net of taxes, net income was $4.73 million ($3.09 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $1.50 million ($.98 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter 2022.
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP")
The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during 2021 as compared to 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million. During the same period of 2022, Provident recognized $49,000 of fee income, net of costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net fee income recognized totaled $418,000. During the same period in 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022.
Year Ended 2022 compared to 2021
Net interest income declined $516,000 million in 2022 compared to 2021. The decline was largely attributable to the reduced PPP income and merger related costs referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM"), exclusive of the influence of PPP activity, from an estimated 2.99% to 3.33%. Improvement in the NIM resulted from increasing loan rates influenced by actions of the Federal Reserve and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $688,000. While loans rates increased quickly in response to Federal Reserve actions, increases in deposit rates lagged. Net income during 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $904,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $224,000 and a decline in the provision for loan losses of $460,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million lending relationship. The decline in the provision for loan losses reflected continuing strength in asset quality metrics.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021
Net interest income increased $580,000 in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in the NIM, exclusive of the influence of PPP activity, from an estimated 2.89% to 3.59%, offset by the reduced PPP income referenced above. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates influenced by actions of the Federal Reserve. Net income during the fourth quarter 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $272,000, an increase in other noninterest expense of $450,000 and the recapture of the provision for loan losses of $90,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest expense included $435,000 of merger related costs. The recapture of previously recorded provision for loan losses reflected continuing strength in asset quality metrics.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
Assets totaled $579.9 million on December 31, 2022, decreasing $5.1 million or .9% compared to December 31, 2021. Gross loans totaled $380.7 million on December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $24.0 million or 6.7% compared to December 31, 2021, exclusive of PPP loans. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $526.9 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $510.6 million on December 31, 2021, representing growth of 3.2%. Stockholders' Equity totaled $39.7 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $51.6 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of December 31, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $16.8 million compared to $846,000 on December 31, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses as of December 31, 2022, was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during 2022 as the Federal Reserve battled inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized on December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .20% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance and strategic alignment with Summit stating, "We are extremely proud of our performance during 2022, which followed record performance in 2021. Solid loan growth and an increased net interest margin nearly offset the loss of revenue associated with the Payroll Protection Program. We are also excited about our pending combination with Summit. Summit's long history of commitment to community, breadth of products and services and growth orientation will serve our customers, communities, team members and shareholders well in the years to come."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
December 31,
Percent
2022
2021
Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 27,224,563
$ 36,100,150
-24.6 %
Investment securities
144,517,834
167,167,082
-13.5 %
Loans held for sale
129,790
1,879,591
-93.1 %
Loans receivable
380,675,118
357,800,695
6.4 %
Less allowance for loan losses
4,095,149
3,892,115
5.2 %
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
376,579,969
353,908,580
6.4 %
Property and equipment
6,231,507
6,879,131
-8.7 %
Bank-owned life insurance
12,215,923
11,918,526
2.5 %
Lease assets
2,339,774
2,720,578
-14.0 %
Accrued interest receivable
1,590,461
1,344,283
18.3 %
Other assets
9,113,405
3,119,329
190.6 %
Total assets
$ 579,943,226
$ 585,037,250
-0.9 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 171,183,577
$ 191,144,058
-10.4 %
Interest-bearing
338,529,875
303,379,512
11.6 %
Total deposits
509,713,452
494,523,570
3.1 %
Repurchase agreements
17,157,020
16,104,671
6.5 %
FHLB advances and other borrowing
8,778,502
18,220,887
-51.8 %
Lease liabilities
2,569,464
2,930,961
-12.3 %
Other liabilities
1,983,493
1,677,656
18.2 %
Total liabilities
540,201,931
533,457,745
1.3 %
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
and retained earnings
56,586,209
52,425,553
7.9 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
income
(16,844,914)
(846,048)
Total stockholders' equity
39,741,295
51,579,505
-23.0 %
Total liabilities and equity
$ 579,943,226
$ 585,037,250
-0.9 %
Book value per common share
$ 26.09
$ 33.86
-23.0 %
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,604,085
$ 4,361,123
5.6 %
$ 16,876,491
$ 19,292,572
-12.5 %
Investment securities
759,110
566,608
34.0 %
2,915,889
,978,770
47.4 %
Other interest income
177,102
13,907
1173.5 %
314,767
40,279
681.5 %
Total interest income
5,540,297
4,941,638
12.1 %
20,107,147
21,311,621
-5.7 %
Interest expense
Deposits
509,869
434,397
17.4 %
1,571,138
1,967,103
-20.1 %
Repurchase agreements
1,646
1,375
19.7 %
5,613
4,811
16.7 %
FHLB advances
46,845
101,800
-54.0 %
271,726
550,706
-50.7 %
Other borrowings
28,817
31,250
-7.8 %
119,460
133,495
-10.5 %
Total interest expense
587,177
568,822
3.2 %
1,967,937
2,656,115
-25.9 %
Net interest income
4,953,120
4,372,816
13.3 %
18,139,210
18,655,506
-2.8 %
Provision for loan losses
(90,000)
230,000
-139.1 %
100,000
560,000
-82.1 %
Net interest income after provision
5,043,120
4,142,816
21.7 %
18,039,210
18,095,506
-0.3 %
Noninterest income
Service charges
489,079
485,620
0.7 %
1,988,848
1,829,012
8.7 %
Gain on sale of loans
42,898
314,859
-86.4 %
415,934
1,320,073
-68.5 %
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
0.0 %
-
4,310
0.0 %
Other noninterest income
82,172
82,327
-0.2 %
504,683
280,407
80.0 %
Total noninterest income
614,149
882,806
-30.4 %
2,909,465
3,433,802
-15.3 %
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,972,982
1,977,495
-0.2 %
7,770,069
7,669,758
1.3 %
Occupancy and equipment
479,893
590,861
-18.8 %
1,951,072
2,124,876
-8.2 %
Data processing and software
369,853
311,239
18.8 %
1,363,740
1,340,576
1.7 %
Other noninterest expense
1,333,518
883,183
51.0 %
4,147,416
3,407,221
21.7 %
Total noninterest expense
4,156,246
3,762,778
10.5 %
15,232,297
14,542,431
4.7 %
Net income before tax
1,501,023
1,262,844
18.9 %
5,716,378
6,986,877
-18.2 %
Tax expense
342,278
247,113
38.5 %
1,330,369
1,703,140
-21.9 %
Net income
$ 1,158,745
$ 1,015,731
14.1 %
$ 4,386,009
$ 5,283,737
-17.0 %
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.76
$ 0.66
14.1 %
$ 2.87
$ 3.45
-16.9 %
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4 vs. Q3
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,604,085
$ 4,320,361
$ 4,035,473
$ 3,916,572
6.6 %
$ 4,361,123
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
Investment securities
759,110
748,819
748,082
659,878
1.4 %
566,608
502,460
485,823
423,879
Other interest income
177,102
102,959
26,809
7,897
72.0 %
13,907
13,540
6,688
6,144
Total interest income
5,540,297
5,172,139
4,810,364
4,584,347
7.1 %
4,941,638
5,716,935
5,459,913
5,193,135
Interest expense
Deposits
509,869
362,435
336,029
362,805
40.7 %
434,397
490,718
507,708
534,280
Repurchase agreements
1,646
1,374
1,300
1,293
19.8 %
1,375
1,466
891
1,079
FHLB advances
46,845
51,666
81,527
91,688
-9.3 %
101,800
109,882
163,552
175,472
Other borrowings
28,817
30,959
30,121
29,563
-6.9 %
31,250
32,967
34,341
34,937
Total interest expense
587,177
446,434
448,977
485,349
31.5 %
568,823
635,033
706,492
745,768
Net interest income
4,953,120
4,725,705
4,361,387
4,098,998
4.8 %
4,372,815
5,081,902
4,753,421
4,447,367
Provision for loan losses
(90,000)
100,000
65,000
25,000
-190.0 %
230,000
120,000
120,000
90,000
Net interest income after provision
5,043,120
4,625,705
4,296,387
4,073,998
9.0 %
4,142,815
4,961,902
4,633,421
4,357,367
Noninterest income
Service charges
489,079
519,203
505,473
475,093
-5.8 %
485,620
480,290
445,963
417,139
Gain on sale of loans
42,898
73,284
105,506
194,246
-41.5 %
314,859
407,328
337,422
260,464
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
Na
-
-
4,310
-
Other noninterest income
82,172
246,512
93,737
82,262
-66.7 %
82,327
80,747
64,069
53,264
Total noninterest income
614,149
838,999
704,716
751,601
-26.8 %
882,806
968,365
851,764
730,867
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,972,982
1,944,298
1,892,130
1,960,659
1.5 %
1,977,495
2,063,437
1,820,550
1,808,276
Occupancy and equipment
479,893
500,853
507,800
462,526
-4.2 %
590,861
512,155
508,652
513,208
Data processing and software
369,853
345,447
332,429
316,011
7.1 %
311,239
408,523
308,194
312,620
Other noninterest expense
1,333,518
1,100,503
925,680
787,715
21.2 %
883,183
893,689
790,844
839,505
Total noninterest expense
4,156,246
3,891,101
3,658,039
3,526,911
6.8 %
3,762,777
3,877,804
3,428,240
3,473,609
Net income before tax
1,501,023
1,573,603
1,343,064
1,298,688
-4.6 %
1,262,844
2,052,463
2,056,945
1,614,625
Tax expense
342,278
373,544
316,794
297,753
-8.4 %
247,113
528,699
525,953
401,375
Net income
$ 1,158,745
$ 1,200,059
$ 1,026,270
$ 1,000,935
-3.4 %
$ 1,015,731
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.76
$ 0.79
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
-3.8 %
$ 0.66
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 0.80
Supplemental Data
PPP loans - net fee income
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 49,492
$ 418,004
$ 1,207,559
$ 832,733
$ 667,482
PPP loans - balance at period end
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,096,939
$ 11,536,310
$ 29,298,232
$ 48,411,520
Merger related costs
$ 435,150
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.
Share this article