PSB Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PRESTON, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), reported net income of $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.44 million ($.94 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter 2020 and $940,000 ($.61 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2020.
When comparing net income for the first quarter 2021 to the fourth quarter 2020, net income decreased $229,000 primarily as a result of a decrease in mortgage banking activity driven by increasing long-term rates during the first quarter 2021. Specifically, gain on sale of loans decreased $242,000 on a linked-quarter basis.
When comparing net income for the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2020, net income increased $274,000 or 29.1%. The increase was largely the result of earned net fees on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, an increase in average investment balances (including interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold) and an increase in gain on sale of loans. These positive influences on net income were offset by pressure on the net interest margin. Amortized net fees on PPP loans for the first quarter 2021 totaled $667,000. Average investment balances increased from $71.58 million during the first quarter 2020 to $142.30 million during the first quarter 2021 with an average yield of 1.21% in first quarter 2021 compared to 2.15% in the first quarter 2020. Gain on sale of loans increased $97,000. The net interest margin declined from 3.70% during the first quarter 2020 to 3.42% during the first quarter 2021. The net interest margin, exclusive of amortized net fees on PPP loans, was 3.09% during the first quarter 2021. Average earning assets increased from $435.18 million in 2020 to $527.13 million, inclusive of average PPP loans of $41.41 million, in 2021. The increase in gain on sale of loans and the decline in the net interest margin were the result of a lower interest rate environment pursued by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the economy during the pandemic.
Assets totaled $571.7 million at March 31, 2021, increasing $22.4 million or 4.1% compared to December 31, 2020 and $109.2 million or 23.6% compared to March 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits totaled $473.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $449.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $367.1 million at March 31, 2020, representing growth of 5.4% and 29.1%, respectively. Gross loans decreased $3.1 million to $383.0 million, a 1.0% decrease as compared to December 31, 2020. Gross loans increased $22.1 million or 6.1% compared to March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of PPP loan origination activity. As of March 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans were .34% of total assets.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented, "Performance continued to remain strong with our fourth consecutive quarter of earnings in excess of $1.1 million, a first for our company. Our strong performance during this period was the result of our proactive initiative to participate in the PPP and our ability to maintain core business activities during an unprecedented pandemic. We remain grateful for the commitment of our staff and the patience of our customers during this extraordinary time."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Percent Change from
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 44,956,382
$ 29,162,136
$ 19,641,503
54.2%
128.9%
Investment securities
122,078,560
111,930,314
59,796,786
9.1%
104.2%
Loans held for sale
1,414,221
2,367,448
1,988,172
-40.3%
-28.9%
Loans receivable
383,048,584
386,189,190
360,979,154
-0.8%
6.1%
Less allowance for loan losses
3,675,068
3,583,204
3,409,206
2.6%
7.8%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
379,373,516
382,605,986
357,569,948
-0.8%
6.1%
Property and equipment
8,196,751
8,401,637
9,694,554
-2.4%
-15.4%
Bank-owned life insurance
8,712,098
8,656,454
8,471,644
0.6%
2.8%
Lease assets
2,443,106
2,508,345
2,675,508
-2.6%
-8.7%
Accrued interest receivable
1,484,262
1,616,775
1,314,693
-8.2%
12.9%
Other assets
3,044,696
2,103,866
1,315,594
44.7%
131.4%
Total assets
$ 571,703,592
$ 549,352,961
$ 462,468,402
4.1%
23.6%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 210,026,953
$ 171,855,568
$ 139,853,993
22.2%
50.2%
Interest-bearing
263,682,755
277,526,516
227,202,014
-5.0%
16.1%
Total deposits
473,709,708
449,382,084
367,056,007
5.4%
29.1%
Repurchase agreements
11,891,020
15,528,356
7,447,748
-23.4%
59.7%
FHLB advances and other borrowing
32,801,481
31,078,123
38,907,389
5.5%
-15.7%
Lease liabilities
2,639,068
2,685,641
2,839,341
-1.7%
-7.1%
Other liabilities
2,016,381
1,934,558
1,277,975
4.2%
57.8%
Total liabilities
523,057,658
500,608,762
417,528,460
4.5%
25.3%
Stockholders' equity
48,645,934
48,744,199
44,939,942
-0.2%
8.2%
Total liabilities and equity
$ 571,703,592
$ 549,352,961
$ 462,468,402
4.1%
23.6%
Book value per common share
|
$ 31.76
|
$ 31.82
|
$ 29.34
|
-0.2%
|
8.2%
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Percent Change from
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31,2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,763,112
$ 4,988,220
$ 4,796,814
$ 4,758,983
$ 4,591,832
-4.5%
3.7%
Investment securities
423,879
334,830
305,329
332,732
346,973
26.6%
22.2%
Other interest income
6,144
10,291
7,190
5,014
38,468
-40.3%
-84.0%
Total interest income
5,193,135
5,333,341
5,109,333
5,096,729
4,977,273
-2.6%
4.3%
Interest expense
Deposits
534,280
570,013
616,225
657,010
707,952
-6.3%
-24.5%
Repurchase agreements
1,079
1,298
782
1,036
4,945
-16.9%
-78.2%
FHLB advances
175,472
187,295
195,442
204,654
211,894
-6.3%
-17.2%
Other borrowings
34,937
36,686
38,461
39,834
40,298
-4.8%
-13.3%
Total interest expense
745,768
795,292
850,910
902,534
965,089
-6.2%
-22.7%
Net interest income
4,447,367
4,538,049
4,258,423
4,194,195
4,012,184
-2.0%
10.8%
Provision for loan losses
90,000
20,000
130,000
180,000
118,500
350.0%
-24.1%
Net interest income after provision
4,357,367
4,518,049
4,128,423
4,014,195
3,893,684
-3.6%
11.9%
Noninterest income
Service charges
417,139
416,823
412,317
374,471
423,478
0.1%
-1.5%
Gain on sale of loans
260,464
502,302
397,309
243,830
163,444
-48.1%
59.4%
Gain on sale of securities
-
18,557
-
25,470
-
-100.0%
NM
Other noninterest income
53,264
66,597
69,745
71,046
74,609
-20.0%
-28.6%
Total noninterest income
730,867
1,004,279
879,371
714,817
661,531
-27.2%
10.5%
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,808,276
1,905,737
1,843,439
1,706,479
1,771,823
-5.1%
2.1%
Occupancy
513,208
507,121
488,246
492,731
521,550
1.2%
-1.6%
Data processing and software
312,620
294,390
287,995
268,884
234,771
6.2%
33.2%
Other noninterest expense
839,505
894,306
715,565
746,696
783,748
-6.1%
7.1%
Total noninterest expense
3,473,609
3,601,554
3,335,245
3,214,790
3,311,892
-3.6%
4.9%
Net income before tax
1,614,625
1,920,774
1,672,549
1,514,222
1,243,323
-15.9%
29.9%
Tax expense
401,375
478,399
420,666
376,544
303,494
-16.1%
32.3%
Net income
$1,213,250
$ 1,442,375
$ 1,251,883
$ 1,137,678
$ 939,829
-15.9%
29.1%
Net income per share
$ 0.79
$ 0.94
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.61
-15.9%
29.1%
