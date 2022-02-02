PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS RECORD 2021 RESULTS
PRESTON, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to $4.77 million ($3.13 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020. Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained consistent with 2020 at .93%. Return on average equity increased to 10.52% in 2021.
Performance Review
Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program
The Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), established in April 2020, significantly influenced financial performance during both 2020 and 2021. During 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $34.9 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million. PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $70.6 million in 2021. During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million and recognized net fee income totaling $1.02 million. PPP loan principal forgiven and principal payments received in 2020 totaled $20.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $1.1 million and remaining net fees totaled $49,000.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.44% during 2021 compared to 3.52% during 2020 despite higher net fee income recognized under the PPP. Pressure on the NIM resulted from continuing economic challenges presented by the pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.
Data Processing and software
Data processing and software expense increased $255,000 in 2021 compared to 2020. The increase reflected one-time costs of approximately $60,000 associated with the Bank's transition to a more robust network communication infrastructure and added costs associated with increased volumes and additional products and services, including upgraded anti-money laundering data monitoring capabilities and an on-line account opening solution.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020
Net income totaled $1.02 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1.44 million during the same period of 2020. The decline was attributable to a decline in fees recognized from PPP lending activities, a decline in gain on sale of loans and an increase in the provision for loan losses. Net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities declined from $600,000 during the fourth quarter 2020 to $418,000 during the same period in 2021. Gain on sale of loans totaled $315,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $502,000 during the same period in 2020. The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by movement of interest rates higher. The provision for loan losses increased $210,000, from $20,000 in the fourth quarter 2020 to $230,000 in the fourth quarter 2021. The provision for loan losses recorded during the fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected growth in loans, net of PPP loan forgiveness, of $16.7 million during the quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
Net income declined $508,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily attributable to a decline of $790,000 in net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
Assets totaled $585.0 million at December 31, 2021, increasing $35.7 million or 6.5% compared to December 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $464.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing growth of 9.8%. Gross loans totaled $357.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $28.4 million or 7.4% compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $35.7 million to $1.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness. Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 5.8%. As of December 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .44% at the end of 2020. The Bank remained well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are grateful for the patience of our customers and communities and for the hard-work and commitment of our team members as we continue to navigate the pandemic and the challenges it presents. With the positive influence of PPP lending activity on our financial performance nearly ended, we look forward to traditional growth opportunities associated with more normalized economic and interest rate environments."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
2021
2020
% Change
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 36,100,150
$ 29,162,136
23.8%
Investment securities
167,167,082
111,930,314
49.3%
Loans held for sale
1,879,591
2,367,448
-20.6%
Loans receivable
357,800,695
386,189,190
-7.4%
Less allowance for loan losses
3,892,115
3,583,204
8.6%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
353,908,580
382,605,986
-7.5%
Property and equipment
6,879,131
8,401,637
-18.1%
Bank-owned life insurance
11,918,526
8,656,454
37.7%
Lease assets
2,720,578
2,508,345
8.5%
Accrued interest receivable
1,344,283
1,616,775
-16.9%
Other assets
3,119,329
2,103,866
48.3%
Total assets
$ 585,037,250
$ 549,352,961
6.5%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 191,144,058
$ 171,855,568
11.2%
Interest-bearing
303,379,512
277,526,516
9.3%
Total deposits
494,523,570
449,382,084
10.0%
Repurchase agreements
16,104,671
15,528,356
3.7%
FHLB advances and other borrowing
18,220,887
31,078,123
-41.4%
Lease liabilities
2,930,961
2,685,641
9.1%
Other liabilities
1,677,656
1,934,558
-13.3%
Total liabilities
533,457,745
500,608,762
6.6%
Stockholders' equity
51,579,505
48,744,199
5.8%
Total liabilities and equity
$ 585,037,250
$ 549,352,961
6.5%
Book value per common share
$ 33.86
$ 32.00
5.8%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Years Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 19,292,572
$ 19,135,849
0.8%
$ 4,361,123
$ 4,988,220
-12.6%
Investment securities
1,978,770
1,319,864
49.9%
566,608
334,830
69.2%
Other interest income
40,279
60,963
-33.9%
13,907
10,291
35.1%
Total interest income
21,311,621
20,516,676
3.9%
4,941,638
5,333,341
-7.3%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,967,103
2,551,200
-22.9%
434,397
570,013
-23.8%
Repurchase agreements
4,811
8,061
-40.3%
1,375
1,298
5.9%
FHLB advances
550,707
799,285
-31.1%
101,801
187,295
-45.6%
Other borrowings
133,495
155,279
-14.0%
31,250
36,686
-14.8%
Total interest expense
2,656,116
3,513,825
-24.4%
568,823
795,292
-28.5%
Net interest income
18,655,505
17,002,851
9.7%
4,372,815
4,538,049
-3.6%
Provision for loan losses
560,000
448,500
24.9%
230,000
20,000
1050.0%
Net interest income after provision
18,095,505
16,554,351
9.3%
4,142,815
4,518,049
-8.3%
Noninterest income
Service charges
1,829,012
1,627,089
12.4%
485,620
416,823
16.5%
Gain on sale of loans
1,320,073
1,306,885
1.0%
314,859
502,302
-37.3%
Gain on sale of securities
4,310
44,027
-90.2%
-
18,557
-100.0%
Other noninterest income
280,407
281,997
-0.6%
82,327
66,597
23.6%
Total noninterest income
3,433,802
3,259,998
5.3%
882,806
1,004,279
-12.1%
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
7,669,758
7,227,478
6.1%
1,977,495
1,905,737
3.8%
Occupancy
2,124,876
2,009,648
5.7%
590,861
507,121
16.5%
Data processing and software
1,340,576
1,086,040
23.4%
311,239
294,390
5.7%
Other noninterest expense
3,407,220
3,140,315
8.5%
883,182
894,306
-1.2%
Total noninterest expense
14,542,430
13,463,481
8.0%
3,762,777
3,601,554
4.5%
Net income before tax
6,986,877
6,350,868
10.0%
1,262,844
1,920,774
-34.3%
Tax expense
1,703,140
1,579,103
7.9%
247,113
478,399
-48.3%
Net income
$ 5,283,737
$ 4,771,765
10.7%
$ 1,015,731
$ 1,442,375
-29.6%
Net income per diluted share
$ 3.45
$ 3.13
10.3%
$ 0.66
$ 0.95
-29.9%
HISTORICAL TRENDS
QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(unaudited)
2021
2021
Q4 vs. Q3
2020
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
% Change
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,361,123
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
-16.1%
$ 4,988,220
$ 4,796,814
$ 4,758,983
$ 4,591,832
Investment securities
566,608
502,460
485,823
423,879
12.8%
334,830
305,329
332,732
346,973
Other interest income
13,907
13,540
6,688
6,144
2.7%
10,291
7,190
5,014
38,468
Total interest income
4,941,638
5,716,935
5,459,913
5,193,135
-13.6%
5,333,341
5,109,333
5,096,729
4,977,273
Interest expense
Deposits
434,397
490,718
507,708
534,280
-11.5%
570,013
616,225
657,010
707,952
Repurchase agreements
1,375
1,466
891
1,079
-6.2%
1,298
782
1,036
4,945
FHLB advances
101,801
109,882
163,552
175,472
-7.4%
187,295
195,442
204,654
211,894
Other borrowings
31,250
32,967
34,341
34,937
-5.2%
36,686
38,461
39,834
40,298
Total interest expense
568,823
635,033
706,492
745,768
-10.4%
795,292
850,910
902,534
965,089
Net interest income
4,372,815
5,081,902
4,753,421
4,447,367
-14.0%
4,538,049
4,258,423
4,194,195
4,012,184
Provision for loan losses
230,000
120,000
120,000
90,000
91.7%
20,000
130,000
180,000
118,500
Net interest income after provision
4,142,815
4,961,902
4,633,421
4,357,367
-16.5%
4,518,049
4,128,423
4,014,195
3,893,684
Noninterest income
Service charges
485,620
480,290
445,963
417,139
1.1%
416,823
412,317
374,471
423,478
Gain on sale of loans
314,859
407,328
337,422
260,464
-22.7%
502,302
397,309
243,830
163,444
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
4,310
-
NM
18,557
-
25,470
-
Other noninterest income
82,327
80,747
64,069
53,264
2.0%
66,597
69,745
71,046
74,609
Total noninterest income
882,806
968,365
851,764
730,867
-8.8%
1,004,279
879,371
714,817
661,531
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,977,495
2,063,437
1,820,550
1,808,276
-4.2%
1,905,737
1,843,439
1,706,479
1,771,823
Occupancy
590,861
512,155
508,652
513,208
15.4%
507,121
488,246
492,731
521,550
Data processing and software
311,239
408,523
308,194
312,620
-23.8%
294,390
287,995
268,884
234,771
Other noninterest expense
883,182
893,689
790,844
839,505
-1.2%
894,306
715,565
746,696
783,748
Total noninterest expense
3,762,777
3,877,804
3,428,240
3,473,609
-3.0%
3,601,554
3,335,245
3,214,790
3,311,892
Net income before tax
1,262,844
2,052,463
2,056,945
1,614,625
-38.5%
1,920,774
1,672,549
1,514,222
1,243,323
Tax expense
247,113
528,699
525,953
401,375
-53.3%
478,399
420,666
376,544
303,494
Net income
$ 1,015,731
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
-33.3%
$ 1,442,375
$ 1,251,883
$ 1,137,678
$ 939,829
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.66
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 0.80
-33.5%
$ 0.95
$ 0.82
$ 0.75
$ 0.62
Supplemental Data
PPP loans - net fee income
$ 418,004
$ 1,207,559
$ 832,733
$ 667,482
$ 600,105
$ 237,633
$ 178,801
$ -
