PSB Holding Corp. Reports Record Results

PRESTON, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 34.6% compared to $1.14 million ($.74 per diluted common share) for the second quarter 2020 and 26.2% compared to $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled a record $2.74 million ($1.79 per diluted common share) compared to $2.08 million ($1.36 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 32.1%.

Performance Review

Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net income increased $393,000 primarily as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020 , an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.

primarily as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in , an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income. Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $833,000 during the second quarter 2021 compared to $179,000 during 2020 and represented activity (monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization as a result of loan forgiveness) associated with loans originated during both 2021 and 2020 while the second quarter 2020 represented early PPP loan activity (without forgiveness activity).

during the second quarter 2021 compared to during 2020 and represented activity (monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization as a result of loan forgiveness) associated with loans originated during both 2021 and 2020 while the second quarter 2020 represented early PPP loan activity (without forgiveness activity). Interest on investment securities increased $153,000 as a result of an increase in average invested balances. Quarterly average balances for the investment securities portfolio were $127.1 million during 2021 and $58.1 million during 2020.

as a result of an increase in average invested balances. Quarterly average balances for the investment securities portfolio were during 2021 and during 2020. Gain on sale of loans increased $94,000 primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment.

primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 3.49% for the second quarter 2021 and was unchanged from that for the 2020 quarter while there was positive benefit of additional net fees earned on PPP loans. Pressure on the net interest margin was primarily the result of the continuation of a low interest rate environment and competitive loan pricing.

Second Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2021

Net income increased $318,000 primarily as a result of an increase in net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans.

primarily as a result of an increase in net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans. Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $833,000 during the second quarter 2021 compared to $667,000 during the first quarter 2021. The increase reflected the start of loan forgiveness for PPP loans originated in 2021.

during the second quarter 2021 compared to during the first quarter 2021. The increase reflected the start of loan forgiveness for PPP loans originated in 2021. Interest on investment securities increased $62,000 as the average balance increased from $111.9 million to $127.1 million .

as the average balance increased from to . Gain on sale of loans increased $77,000 reflecting continuation of a favorable interest rate environment for mortgage banking activity.

Year-to-date 2021 compared to 2020

Net income increased $667,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.

during the six months ended compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income. Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.5 million in 2021 compared to $179,000 in 2020. The increase is a function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of June 30, 2021 , PPP loans outstanding total $29.3 million and unearned net fees totaled $1.7 million .

in 2021 compared to in 2020. The increase is a function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of , PPP loans outstanding total and unearned net fees totaled . Interest on investment securities increased $230,000 as the average balance increased from $57.9 million to $119.6 million .

as the average balance increased from to . Gain on sale of loans increased $191,000 primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment.

primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment. The net interest margin fell from 3.59% during the first six months of 2020 to 3.46% for the same period in 2021 while net fees earned on PPP loans increased. Pressure on the net interest margin was primarily the result of the continuation of a low interest rate environment and competitive loan pricing.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $570.4 million at June 30, 2021 , increasing $46.8 million or 8.9% compared to June 30, 2020 . Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits totaled $476.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $427.7 million at June 30, 2020 , representing growth of 11.5%. Gross loans totaled $376.5 million at June 30, 2021 , representing a decrease of $35.2 million or 8.6% compared to June 30, 2020 . The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $26.4 million to $29.3 million outstanding at June 30, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.

at , increasing or 8.9% compared to . Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits totaled at compared to at , representing growth of 11.5%. Gross loans totaled at , representing a decrease of or 8.6% compared to . The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell to outstanding at as a result of continuing loan forgiveness. Stockholders' Equity totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $46.3 million at June 30, 2020 representing an increase of 9.1%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at June 30, 2021 .

at compared to at representing an increase of 9.1%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at . As of June 30, 2021 , non-performing assets and past due loans were .44% of total assets compared to .74% at June 30, 2020 and .44% at December 31, 2020 .

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are extremely proud of our ability to produce record earnings while helping our customers navigate our Nation's recovery from the pandemic. While it will take time for core loan growth and interest rates to normalize, we are confident of the continued patience and determination of our team members, our customers and our community, and of the return to a more stable environment."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























Jun 30, 2021





Jun 30, 2020

Percent Change from



(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2020

(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020























Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,970,196

$ 29,162,136

$ 34,527,127

23.3%

4.2%

Investment securities 137,536,932

111,930,314

57,033,548

22.9%

141.2%

Loans held for sale 799,914

2,367,448

990,096

-66.2%

-19.2%

Loans receivable 375,725,838

386,189,190

410,749,703

-2.7%

-8.5%

Less allowance for loan losses 3,791,211

3,583,204

3,455,808

5.8%

9.7%

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 371,934,627

382,605,986

407,293,895

-2.8%

-8.7%

Property and equipment 7,959,868

8,401,637

9,428,865

-5.3%

-15.6%

Bank-owned life insurance 10,268,898

8,656,454

8,535,133

18.6%

20.3%

Lease assets 2,349,010

2,508,345

2,583,640

-6.4%

-9.1%

Accrued interest receivable 1,477,556

1,616,775

1,853,258

-8.6%

-20.3%

Other assets 2,094,983

2,103,866

1,312,497

-0.4%

59.6%

Total assets $ 570,391,984

$ 549,352,961

$ 523,558,059

3.8%

8.9%























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing $ 167,856,223

$ 171,855,568

$ 150,864,972

-2.3%

11.3%

Interest-bearing 309,043,012

277,526,516

276,845,633

11.4%

11.6%

Total deposits 476,899,235

449,382,084

427,710,605

6.1%

11.5%

Repurchase agreements 17,843,824

15,528,356

7,789,761

14.9%

129.1%

FHLB advances and other borrowing 21,274,729

31,078,123

37,381,076

-31.5%

-43.1%

Lease liabilities 2,550,211

2,685,641

2,753,979

-5.0%

-7.4%

Other liabilities 1,266,407

1,934,558

1,577,990

-34.5%

-19.7%

Total liabilities 519,834,406

500,608,762

477,213,411

3.8%

8.9%

Stockholders' equity 50,557,578

48,744,199

46,344,648

3.7%

9.1%

Total liabilities and equity $ 570,391,984

$ 549,352,961

$ 523,558,059

3.8%

8.9%























Book value per common share $ 33.01

$ 31.82

$ 30.26

3.7%

9.1%





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,

Percent

June 30,

Percent

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Interest income





















Loans, including fee income $ 4,967,402

$ 4,758,983

4.4%

$ 9,730,514

$ 9,350,815

4.1% Investment securities 485,823

332,732

46.0%

909,702

679,705

33.8% Other interest income 6,688

5,014

33.4%

12,832

43,482

-70.5% Total interest income 5,459,913

5,096,729

7.1%

10,653,048

10,074,002

5.7% Interest expense





















Deposits 507,708

657,010

-22.7%

1,041,988

1,364,962

-23.7% Repurchase agreements 891

1,036

-14.0%

1,970

5,981

-67.1% FHLB advances 163,552

204,654

-20.1%

339,024

416,548

-18.6% Other borrowings 34,341

39,834

-13.8%

69,278

80,132

-13.5% Total interest expense 706,492

902,534

-21.7%

1,452,260

1,867,623

-22.2% Net interest income 4,753,421

4,194,195

13.3%

9,200,788

8,206,379

12.1% Provision for loan losses 120,000

180,000

-33.3%

210,000

298,500

-29.6% Net interest income after provision 4,633,421

4,014,195

15.4%

8,990,788

7,907,879

13.7% Noninterest income





















Service charges 445,963

374,471

19.1%

863,102

797,949

8.2% Gain on sale of loans 337,422

243,830

38.4%

597,886

407,274

46.8% Gain on sale of securities 4,310

25,470

-83.1%

4,310

25,470

-83.1% Other noninterest income 64,069

71,046

-9.8%

117,333

145,655

-19.4% Total noninterest income 851,764

714,817

19.2%

1,582,631

1,376,348

15.0% Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits 1,820,550

1,706,479

6.7%

3,628,826

3,478,302

4.3% Occupancy 508,652

492,731

3.2%

1,021,860

1,014,281

0.7% Data processing and software 308,194

268,884

14.6%

620,814

503,655

23.3% Other noninterest expense 790,844

746,696

5.9%

1,630,349

1,530,444

6.5% Total noninterest expense 3,428,240

3,214,790

6.6%

6,901,849

6,526,682

5.7% Net income before tax 2,056,945

1,514,222

35.8%

3,671,570

2,757,545

33.1% Tax expense 525,953

376,544

39.7%

927,328

680,038

36.4% Net income $ 1,530,992

$ 1,137,678

34.6%

$ 2,744,242

$ 2,077,507

32.1%























Net income per share $ 1.00

$ 0.74

34.5%

$ 1.79

$ 1.36

32.0%

HISTORICAL TRENDS QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









% Change

















2021

2021

2020

Q2

Q1

Q2 vs. Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1 Interest income

























Loans, including fee income $ 4,967,402

$ 4,763,112

4.3%

$ 4,988,220

$ 4,796,814

$ 4,758,983

$ 4,591,832 Investment securities 485,823

423,879

14.6%

334,830

305,329

332,732

346,973 Other interest income 6,688

6,144

8.9%

10,291

7,190

5,014

38,468 Total interest income 5,459,913

5,193,135

5.1%

5,333,341

5,109,333

5,096,729

4,977,273 Interest expense

























Deposits 507,708

534,280

-5.0%

570,013

616,225

657,010

707,952 Repurchase agreements 891

1,079

-17.4%

1,298

782

1,036

4,945 FHLB advances 163,552

175,472

-6.8%

187,295

195,442

204,654

211,894 Other borrowings 34,341

34,937

-1.7%

36,686

38,461

39,834

40,298 Total interest expense 706,492

745,768

-5.3%

795,292

850,910

902,534

965,089 Net interest income 4,753,421

4,447,367

6.9%

4,538,049

4,258,423

4,194,195

4,012,184 Provision for loan losses 120,000

90,000

33.3%

20,000

130,000

180,000

118,500 Net interest income after provision 4,633,421

4,357,367

6.3%

4,518,049

4,128,423

4,014,195

3,893,684 Noninterest income

























Service charges 445,963

417,139

6.9%

416,823

412,317

374,471

423,478 Gain on sale of loans 337,422

260,464

29.5%

502,302

397,309

243,830

163,444 Gain on sale of securities 4,310

-

NM

18,557

-

25,470

- Other noninterest income 64,069

53,264

20.3%

66,597

69,745

71,046

74,609 Total noninterest income 851,764

730,867

16.5%

1,004,279

879,371

714,817

661,531 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and benefits 1,820,550

1,808,276

0.7%

1,905,737

1,843,439

1,706,479

1,771,823 Occupancy 508,652

513,208

-0.9%

507,121

488,246

492,731

521,550 Data processing and software 308,194

312,620

-1.4%

294,390

287,995

268,884

234,771 Other noninterest expense 790,844

839,505

-5.8%

894,306

715,565

746,696

783,748 Total noninterest expense 3,428,240

3,473,609

-1.3%

3,601,554

3,335,245

3,214,790

3,311,892 Net income before tax 2,056,945

1,614,625

27.4%

1,920,774

1,672,549

1,514,222

1,243,323 Tax expense 525,953

401,375

31.0%

478,399

420,666

376,544

303,494 Net income $ 1,530,992

$ 1,213,250

26.2%

$ 1,442,375

$ 1,251,883

$ 1,137,678

$ 939,829



























Net income per share $ 1.00

$ 0.79

26.2%

$ 0.94

$ 0.82

$ 0.74

$ 0.61



































