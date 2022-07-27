PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

News provided by

PSB Holding Corp.

Jul 27, 2022, 16:00 ET

PRESTON, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.03 million ($.67 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021.  For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $2.03 million ($1.33 per diluted common share), compared to $2.74 million ($1.79 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  The decline in net income during each comparative period was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the first and second quarters of 2021 as compared to the same quarters of 2022.  During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $833,000.  During the same period of 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, net fee income recognized totaled $1.50 million and $49,000, respectively, representing a decline of $1.45 million

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the second quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $231,000, and higher other noninterest expenses of $135,000, offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities of $262,000 and lower interest expense of $258,000.   Gain on sale of loans totaled $106,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $337,000 during the same period in 2021.  The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by rising interest rates.  The increase in other noninterest expenses included an increase in employee recruiting fees of $50,000. The increase in interest income on investment securities reflected a larger average balance in 2022 compared to 2021.  Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates while not yet having to increase overall deposit rates in response to moves by the Federal Reserve.  Exclusive of the influence of PPP, Management estimates the net interest margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) increased from 3.09% in 2021 to 3.20% in 2022, reflecting the increase in the prime rate of interest and loan origination activity at higher interest rates.

Year-to-date 2022 compared to 2021

In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $298,000 and higher salaries and benefits expense of $224,000, offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities of $498,000, lower interest expense of $518,000 and lower loan loss provision expense of $120,000.   The decline in mortgage banking income reflected increased interest rates.  The increase in salaries and benefits was largely driven by a reduction in salary deferrals associated with loan origination activity totaling $179,000, reflecting lower origination activity associated with PPP loans, and an increase in core salaries of $168,000, offset by a reduction in mortgage commissions of $148,000.  The increase in interest income on investment securities reflected a larger average balance in 2022 compared to 2021.  Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates while not yet having to increase overall deposit rates in response to moves by the Federal Reserve.  Exclusive of the influence of PPP, Management estimates the net interest margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) increased from 3.09% in 2021 to 3.12% in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $580.4 million at June 30, 2022, increasing $10.0 million or 1.8% compared to June 30, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $525.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $494.7 million at June 30, 2021, representing growth of 6.2%.  Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $371.0 million at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $24.6 million or 7.1% compared to June 30, 2021.   Stockholders' Equity totaled $41.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $50.6 million at June 30, 2021.  The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS").  As of June 20, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $12.9 million compared to $846,000 at December 31, 2021 and a gain of $419,000 at June 30, 2021.  The significant increase in unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the first half of 2022 as the Federal Reserve positioned to combat inflationary pressures.  These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2022.  As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .47% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .44% at June 30, 2021. 

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Second quarter performance was strong with solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin.  We continue to seek opportunities to grow our business development activities in southern Delaware and central Maryland; and, while interest rate volatility is challenging and the threat of a recession is real, we remain committed to supporting our communities and the financial needs of our customers."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



December 31,


Percent change from

June 30, 2022

2021

June 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$  24,147,492

$  36,100,150

$  35,970,196

-33.1 %

-32.9 %

Investment securities

158,037,743

167,167,082

137,536,932

-5.5 %

14.9 %

Loans held for sale

980,426

1,879,591

799,914

-47.8 %

22.6 %

Loans receivable

371,034,493

357,800,695

375,725,838

3.7 %

-1.2 %

  Less allowance for loan losses

3,972,790

3,892,115

3,791,211

2.1 %

4.8 %

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

367,061,703

353,908,580

371,934,627

3.7 %

-1.3 %

Property and equipment

6,595,420

6,879,131

7,959,868

-4.1 %

-17.1 %

Bank-owned life insurance

12,068,182

11,918,526

10,268,898

1.3 %

17.5 %

Lease assets

2,525,238

2,720,578

2,349,010

-7.2 %

7.5 %

Accrued interest receivable

1,533,321

1,344,283

1,477,556

14.1 %

3.8 %

Other assets

7,487,227

3,119,329

2,094,983

140.0 %

257.4 %

    Total assets

$580,436,752

$585,037,250

$570,391,984

-0.8 %

1.8 %










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Deposits:








    Noninterest-bearing

$175,159,883

$191,144,058

$167,856,223

-8.4 %

4.4 %

    Interest-bearing

332,015,392

303,379,512

309,043,012

9.4 %

7.4 %

        Total deposits

507,175,275

494,523,570

476,899,235

2.6 %

6.3 %

Repurchase agreements

17,999,557

16,104,671

17,843,824

11.8 %

0.9 %

FHLB advances and other borrowing

10,166,591

18,220,887

21,274,729

-44.2 %

-52.2 %

Lease liabilities

2,746,574

2,930,961

2,550,211

-6.3 %

7.7 %

Other liabilities

711,489

1,677,656

1,266,407

-57.6 %

-43.8 %

    Total liabilities

538,799,486

533,457,745

519,834,406

1.0 %

3.6 %

Stockholders' equity:








  Common stock, additional paid-in capital










      and retained earnings

54,495,908

52,425,553

50,138,157

3.9 %

8.7 %

  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)








      income

(12,858,642)

(846,048)

419,421



  Total stockholders' equity

41,637,266

51,579,505

50,557,578

-19.3 %

-17.6 %

Total liabilities and equity

$580,436,752

$585,037,250

$570,391,984

-0.8 %

1.8 %










Book value per common share

$            27.33

$            33.86

$            33.19

-19.3 %

-17.6 %






















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Interest income










Loans, including fee income

$      4,035,473

$      4,967,402

-18.8 %

$      7,952,045

$      9,730,514

-18.3 %

Investment securities

748,082

485,823

54.0 %

1,407,960

909,702

54.8 %

Other interest income

26,809

6,688

300.9 %

34,706

12,832

170.5 %

        Total interest income

4,810,364

5,459,913

-11.9 %

9,394,711

10,653,048

-11.8 %

Interest expense










Deposits

336,029

507,708

-33.8 %

698,834

1,041,988

-32.9 %

Repurchase agreements

1,300

891

45.9 %

2,593

1,970

31.6 %

FHLB advances

81,527

163,552

-50.2 %

173,215

339,024

-48.9 %

Other borrowings

30,121

34,341

-12.3 %

59,684

69,278

-13.8 %

        Total interest expense

448,977

706,492

-36.4 %

934,326

1,452,260

-35.7 %

Net interest income

4,361,387

4,753,421

-8.2 %

8,460,385

9,200,788

-8.0 %

Provision for loan losses

65,000

120,000

-45.8 %

90,000

210,000

-57.1 %

        Net interest income after provision

4,296,387

4,633,421

-7.3 %

8,370,385

8,990,788

-6.9 %

Noninterest income










Service charges

505,473

445,963

13.3 %

980,566

863,102

13.6 %

Gain on sale of loans

105,506

337,422

-68.7 %

299,752

597,886

-49.9 %

Gain on sale of securities

-

4,310

0.0 %

-

4,310

0.0 %

Other noninterest income

93,737

64,069

46.3 %

175,999

117,333

50.0 %

        Total noninterest income

704,716

851,764

-17.3 %

1,456,317

1,582,631

-8.0 %

Noninterest expense










Salaries and benefits

1,892,130

1,820,550

3.9 %

3,852,789

3,628,826

6.2 %

Occupancy

507,800

508,652

-0.2 %

970,326

1,021,860

-5.0 %

Data processing and software

332,429

308,194

7.9 %

648,440

620,814

4.4 %

Other noninterest expense

925,680

790,844

17.0 %

1,713,395

1,630,349

5.1 %

        Total noninterest expense

3,658,039

3,428,240

6.7 %

7,184,950

6,901,849

4.1 %

Net income before tax

1,343,064

2,056,945

-34.7 %

2,641,752

3,671,570

-28.0 %

Tax expense

316,794

525,953

-39.8 %

614,547

927,328

-33.7 %

Net income

$      1,026,270

$      1,530,992

-33.0 %

$      2,027,205

$      2,744,242

-26.1 %












Net income per diluted share

$                0.67

$                1.00

-32.8 %

$                1.33

$                1.79

-26.0 %


























HISTORICAL TRENDS












QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)















2022

2022

2021

Q2

Q1

Q2 vs. Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Interest income












Loans, including fee income

$  4,035,473

$  3,916,572

3.0 %

$  4,361,123

$  5,200,935

$  4,967,402

$  4,763,112

Investment securities

748,082

659,878

13.4 %

566,608

502,460

485,823

423,879

Other interest income

26,809

7,897

239.5 %

13,907

13,540

6,688

6,144

        Total interest income

4,810,364

4,584,347

4.9 %

4,941,638

5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135

Interest expense












Deposits

336,029

362,805

-7.4 %

434,397

490,718

507,708

534,280

Repurchase agreements

1,300

1,293

0.5 %

1,375

1,466

891

1,079

FHLB advances

81,527

91,688

-11.1 %

101,801

109,882

163,552

175,472

Other borrowings

30,121

29,563

1.9 %

31,250

32,967

34,341

34,937

        Total interest expense

448,977

485,349

-7.5 %

568,823

635,033

706,492

745,768

Net interest income

4,361,387

4,098,998

6.4 %

4,372,815

5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367

Provision for loan losses

65,000

25,000

160.0 %

230,000

120,000

120,000

90,000

        Net interest income after provision

4,296,387

4,073,998

5.5 %

4,142,815

4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367

Noninterest income












Service charges

505,473

475,093

6.4 %

485,620

480,290

445,963

417,139

Gain on sale of loans

105,506

194,246

-45.7 %

314,859

407,328

337,422

260,464

Gain on sale of securities

-

-

NM

-

-

4,310

-

Other noninterest income

93,737

82,262

13.9 %

82,327

80,747

64,069

53,264

        Total noninterest income

704,716

751,601

-6.2 %

882,806

968,365

851,764

730,867

Noninterest expense












Salaries and benefits

1,892,130

1,960,659

-3.5 %

1,977,495

2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276

Occupancy

507,800

462,526

9.8 %

590,861

512,155

508,652

513,208

Data processing and software

332,429

316,011

5.2 %

311,239

408,523

308,194

312,620

Other noninterest expense

925,680

787,715

17.5 %

883,182

893,689

790,844

839,505

        Total noninterest expense

3,658,039

3,526,911

3.7 %

3,762,777

3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609

Net income before tax

1,343,064

1,298,688

3.4 %

1,262,844

2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625

Tax expense

316,794

297,753

6.4 %

247,113

528,699

525,953

401,375

Net income

$  1,026,270

$  1,000,935

2.5 %

$  1,015,731

$  1,523,764

$  1,530,992

$  1,213,250

Net income per diluted share

$            0.67

$            0.65

2.7 %

$            0.66

$            1.00

$            1.00

$            0.80














Supplemental Data












PPP loans - net fee income

$                   -

$        49,492


$      418,004

$  1,207,559

$      832,733

$      667,482

PPP loans - balance at period end

$                   -

$                   -


$  1,096,939

$11,536,310

$29,298,232

$48,411,520

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.