PSB Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.52 million ($.99 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 21.7% compared to $1.25 million ($.82 per diluted common share) for the third quarter 2020 and a decrease of 0.5% compared to $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the second quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $4.27 million ($2.78 per diluted common share) compared to $3.33 million ($2.17 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 28.2%.

Performance Review

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Third Quarter 2020

Net income increased $272,000 as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020 , offset by pressure on the net interest margin (the "NIM"), exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.

as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in , offset by pressure on the net interest margin (the "NIM"), exclusive of the benefit of PPP income. Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.21 million during the third quarter 2021 compared to $238,000 during 2020 and represented monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization associated with the forgiveness of $18.0 million in PPP loans while the third quarter 2020 represented only monthly net fee amortization as PPP loans did not begin the forgiveness process until the fourth quarter. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.40% during the third quarter 2020 to 3.69% during the third quarter 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2021

Net income was essentially flat at $1.5 million as an increase in net interest income was offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense and other noninterest expense.

as an increase in net interest income was offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense and other noninterest expense. Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.21 million during the third quarter 2021 compared to $833,000 during the second quarter 2021. PPP loans forgiven in the third quarter were primarily those originated in 2021 while those forgiven in the second quarter were primarily those originated in 2020. Average net fees associated with 2021 originations were higher than those associated with 2020 originations.

during the third quarter 2021 compared to during the second quarter 2021. PPP loans forgiven in the third quarter were primarily those originated in 2021 while those forgiven in the second quarter were primarily those originated in 2020. Average net fees associated with 2021 originations were higher than those associated with 2020 originations. Salaries and benefits expense increased $243,000 primarily as a result of the end of PPP loan origination activity and the associated deferral of salary costs, and increased commissions associated with mortgage banking activity.

primarily as a result of the end of PPP loan origination activity and the associated deferral of salary costs, and increased commissions associated with mortgage banking activity. Other noninterest expense increased $103,000 primarily as a result of a $91,000 write down of property held for sale.

Year-to-date 2021 compared to 2020

Net income increased $939,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.

during the nine months ended compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income. Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $2.71 million in 2021 compared to $416,000 in 2020. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.52% during 2020 to 3.53% during 2021. The increase in net fees amortized and the NIM is the function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of September 30, 2021 , PPP loans outstanding total $11.5 million and unearned net fees totaled $466,000 .

in 2021 compared to in 2020. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.52% during 2020 to 3.53% during 2021. The increase in net fees amortized and the NIM is the function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of , PPP loans outstanding total and unearned net fees totaled . Gain on sale of loans increased $201,000 as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a low interest rate environment.

Net Interest Margin Performance

As noted above, the NIM improved both during the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2020 and during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Improved performance was driven by income associated with PPP lending activities. Without the influence of PPP lending activities, the underlying NIM has been under pressure. Pressure on the NIM is the result of an economic environment challenged by a pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $581.6 million at September 30, 2021 , increasing $39.6 million or 7.3% compared to September 30, 2020 . Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $506.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $454.3 million at September 30, 2020 , representing growth of 11.4%. Gross loans totaled $351.5 million at September 30, 2021 , representing a decrease of $56.3 million or 13.8% compared to September 30, 2020 . The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $45.4 million to $11.5 million outstanding at September 30, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.

at , increasing or 7.3% compared to . Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled at compared to at , representing growth of 11.4%. Gross loans totaled at , representing a decrease of or 13.8% compared to . The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell to outstanding at as a result of continuing loan forgiveness. Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.8 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $47.7 million at September 30, 2020 representing an increase of 8.5%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at September 30, 2021 .

at compared to at representing an increase of 8.5%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at . As of September 30, 2021 , non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .29% of total assets compared to .49% at September 30, 2020 and .44% at December 31, 2020 .

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Our strong financial performance continues to be positively influenced by PPP loan forgiveness activity, which will begin to wane in the fourth quarter and likely end during the first quarter 2022. Future financial performance will be determined by our ability to reposition our balance sheet through core loan growth. We are confident a more stable economic environment will provide ample opportunity to do so."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























Sep 30, 2021





Sep 30, 2020

Percent Change from



(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2020

(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020























Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,440,007

$ 29,162,136

$ 49,787,272

90.1%

11.4%

Investment securities 151,967,929

111,930,314

60,255,717

35.8%

152.2%

Loans held for sale 486,917

2,367,448

4,165,011

-79.4%

-88.3%

Loans receivable 351,521,972

386,189,190

407,839,192

-9.0%

-13.8%

Less allowance for loan losses 3,922,902

3,583,204

3,560,334

9.5%

10.2%

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 347,599,070

382,605,986

404,278,858

-9.1%

-14.0%

Property and equipment 7,803,240

8,401,637

9,247,116

-7.1%

-15.6%

Bank-owned life insurance 11,832,335

8,656,454

8,597,456

36.7%

37.6%

Lease assets 2,255,565

2,508,345

2,510,384

-10.1%

-10.2%

Accrued interest receivable 1,478,194

1,616,775

1,802,412

-8.6%

-18.0%

Other assets 2,737,459

2,103,866

1,392,579

30.1%

96.6%

Total assets $581,600,716

$549,352,961

$542,036,805

5.9%

7.3%























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing $181,613,833

$171,855,568

$166,851,015

5.7%

8.8%

Interest-bearing 303,305,903

277,526,516

280,316,111

9.3%

8.2%

Total deposits 484,919,736

449,382,084

447,167,126

7.9%

8.4%

Repurchase agreements 21,279,283

15,528,356

7,113,626

37.0%

199.1%

FHLB advances and other borrowing 19,747,864

31,078,123

35,854,654

-36.5%

-44.9%

Lease liabilities 2,461,594

2,685,641

2,686,251

-8.3%

-8.4%

Other liabilities 1,435,154

1,934,558

1,526,699

-25.8%

-6.0%

Total liabilities 529,843,631

500,608,762

494,348,356

5.8%

7.2%

Stockholders' equity 51,757,085

48,744,199

47,688,449

6.2%

8.5%

Total liabilities and equity $581,600,716

$549,352,961

$542,036,805

5.9%

7.3%























Book value per common share $ 33.79

$ 31.82

$ 31.14

6.2%

8.5%



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





Sep 30,

Percent

Sep 30,

Percent

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Interest income





















Loans, including fee income $ 5,200,935

$ 4,796,814

8.4%

$ 14,931,449

$ 14,147,629

5.5% Investment securities 502,460

305,329

64.6%

1,412,162

985,034

43.4% Other interest income 13,540

7,190

88.3%

26,372

50,672

-48.0% Total interest income 5,716,935

5,109,333

11.9%

16,369,983

15,183,335

7.8% Interest expense





















Deposits 490,718

616,225

-20.4%

1,532,706

1,981,187

-22.6% Repurchase agreements 1,466

782

87.5%

3,436

6,763

-49.2% FHLB advances 109,882

195,442

-43.8%

448,906

611,990

-26.6% Other borrowings 32,967

38,461

-14.3%

102,245

118,593

-13.8% Total interest expense 635,033

850,910

-25.4%

2,087,293

2,718,533

-23.2% Net interest income 5,081,902

4,258,423

19.3%

14,282,690

12,464,802

14.6% Provision for loan losses 120,000

130,000

-7.7%

330,000

428,500

-23.0% Net interest income after provision 4,961,902

4,128,423

20.2%

13,952,690

12,036,302

15.9% Noninterest income





















Service charges 480,290

412,317

16.5%

1,343,392

1,210,266

11.0% Gain on sale of loans 407,328

397,309

2.5%

1,005,214

804,583

24.9% Gain on sale of securities -

-

NM

4,310

25,470

-83.1% Other noninterest income 80,747

69,745

15.8%

198,080

215,400

-8.0% Total noninterest income 968,365

879,371

10.1%

2,550,996

2,255,719

13.1% Noninterest expense





















Salaries and benefits 2,063,437

1,843,439

11.9%

5,692,263

5,321,741

7.0% Occupancy 512,155

488,246

4.9%

1,534,015

1,502,527

2.1% Data processing and software 408,523

287,995

41.9%

1,029,337

791,650

30.0% Other noninterest expense 893,689

715,565

24.9%

2,524,038

2,246,009

12.4% Total noninterest expense 3,877,804

3,335,245

16.3%

10,779,653

9,861,927

9.3% Net income before tax 2,052,463

1,672,549

22.7%

5,724,033

4,430,094

29.2% Tax expense 528,699

420,666

25.7%

1,456,027

1,100,704

32.3% Net income $ 1,523,764

$ 1,251,883

21.7%

$ 4,268,006

$ 3,329,390

28.2%























Net income per diluted share $ 0.99

$ 0.82

21.5%

$ 2.78

$ 2.17

28.0%

HISTORICAL TRENDS









QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited)

























2021

2021

2020



Q3

Q2

Q1

Q3 vs. Q2

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



































Interest income































Loans, including fee income $ 5,200,935

$ 4,967,402

$ 4,763,112

4.7%

$ 4,988,220

$ 4,796,814

$ 4,758,983

$ 4,591,832 Investment securities 502,460

485,823

423,879

3.4%

334,830

305,329

332,732

346,973 Other interest income 13,540

6,688

6,144

102.5%

10,291

7,190

5,014

38,468 Total interest income 5,716,935

5,459,913

5,193,135

4.7%

5,333,341

5,109,333

5,096,729

4,977,273 Interest expense





























Deposits 490,718

507,708

534,280

-3.3%

570,013

616,225

657,010

707,952 Repurchase agreements 1,466

891

1,079

64.5%

1,298

782

1,036

4,945 FHLB advances 109,882

163,552

175,472

-32.8%

187,295

195,442

204,654

211,894 Other borrowings 32,967

34,341

34,937

-4.0%

36,686

38,461

39,834

40,298 Total interest expense 635,033

706,492

745,768

-10.1%

795,292

850,910

902,534

965,089 Net interest income 5,081,902

4,753,421

4,447,367

6.9%

4,538,049

4,258,423

4,194,195

4,012,184 Provision for loan losses 120,000

120,000

90,000

0.0%

20,000

130,000

180,000

118,500 Net interest income after provision 4,961,902

4,633,421

4,357,367

7.1%

4,518,049

4,128,423

4,014,195

3,893,684 Noninterest income





























Service charges 480,290

445,963

417,139

7.7%

416,823

412,317

374,471

423,478 Gain on sale of loans 407,328

337,422

260,464

20.7%

502,302

397,309

243,830

163,444 Gain on sale of securities -

4,310

-

-100.0%

18,557

-

25,470

- Other noninterest income 80,747

64,069

53,264

26.0%

66,597

69,745

71,046

74,609 Total noninterest income 968,365

851,764

730,867

13.7%

1,004,279

879,371

714,817

661,531 Noninterest expense





























Salaries and benefits 2,063,437

1,820,550

1,808,276

13.3%

1,905,737

1,843,439

1,706,479

1,771,823 Occupancy 512,155

508,652

513,208

0.7%

507,121

488,246

492,731

521,550 Data processing and software 408,523

308,194

312,620

32.6%

294,390

287,995

268,884

234,771 Other noninterest expense 893,689

790,844

839,505

13.0%

894,306

715,565

746,696

783,748 Total noninterest expense 3,877,804

3,428,240

3,473,609

13.1%

3,601,554

3,335,245

3,214,790

3,311,892 Net income before tax 2,052,463

2,056,945

1,614,625

-0.2%

1,920,774

1,672,549

1,514,222

1,243,323 Tax expense 528,699

525,953

401,375

0.5%

478,399

420,666

376,544

303,494 Net income $ 1,523,764

$ 1,530,992

$ 1,213,250

-0.5%

$ 1,442,375

$ 1,251,883

$ 1,137,678

$ 939,829































Net income per diluted share $ 0.99

$ 1.00

$ 0.79

-0.6%

$ 0.94

$ 0.82

$ 0.74

$ 0.61













































SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.