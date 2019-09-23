PSB Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 26th

WAUSAU, Wis., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holdings, Inc. PSBQ, based in Wausau WI, today announced that Scott Cattanach, President / CEO and Mark Oldenberg, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 26th.

DATE: Thursday, September 26th, 2019

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/BankVIC-92619

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About PSB Holding, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank with $901 million in total assets, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

