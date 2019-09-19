PSC and DELTA Resources, Inc. to Launch Defense Services Conference Nov. 21

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELTA Resources, Inc. is pleased to support the Professional Services Council (PSC) as it holds its inaugural Defense Services Conference on Nov. 21 in Arlington, VA, bringing together senior executives across the Department of Defense (DoD) and industry to survey current initiatives aimed at accelerating innovation and delivering capabilities to the future force. Hear from senior Defense officials, industry leaders, and other experts as they explore the conference theme: "Strategy, Needs & Solutions for the Future Force: A Government-Industry Partnership."

"PSC's Defense Services Conference will highlight the crucial partnership between government and industry supporting the National Defense Strategy," said Maria Proestou, DELTA Resources, Inc. president and CEO and vice chair of the PSC conference planning committee. "The rapidly evolving threats facing our nation demand unity of effort across sectors to maintain superiority."

"The future defense and national security of the U.S. will be increasingly enabled by capabilities in the services and technology industrial base," said Jim Jaska, chair of the conference planning committee, and Chief Executive Officer of Valiant Integrated Services, a PSC member company. "The Defense Services Conference will examine this pivotal relationship and the key trends shaping the strategy and force of the future."

Topics to be covered during this half-day conference include:

Strategy-driven requirements for the future force;

DoD Modernization to speed mission execution;

Leveraging technology and innovation to reshape troop sustainment;

The role of industry as a force multiplier and mission partner.

Conference registration is open to both PSC members and non-members, and complimentary for government employees. Featured speakers and panelists will be announced soon.

WHAT: PSC 2019 Defense Services Conference

Strategy, Needs & Solutions for the Future Force: A Government-Industry Partnership



WHEN: Thu., Nov. 21, 2019

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: NRECA Conference Center

4301 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22203

ABOUT: DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business, established in 2000 to provide support services to the Federal government and private sector. With 350+ employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million, the company maintains a steadfast focus and sustained growth in national security mission areas. DELTA achieves its corporate objectives through a partnership-oriented commitment to excellent customer service and employee development.

