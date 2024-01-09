PSC Group, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Announces Expanded Last-Mile Logistics Solutions with Acquisition of Bayport Rail Terminal LLC

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSC Group ("PSC" or the "Company"), a leading embedded logistics service provider offering rail, truck, and marine logistics, railcar repair, and sustainability services to the petrochemical, refining and marine industries across North America, announced today that it has acquired Bayport Rail Terminal ("BRT"), a 115 acre rail, truck, and container terminal that provides critical last mile logistics infrastructure and services to the chemical industry on the Bayport Loop and the Port of Houston, from the US Development Group.

Operating for more than 20 years, BRT is strategically located within one of the world's largest chemical and plastic production hubs and in close proximity to the Port of Houston. Along with offering loaded and empty railcar staging and switching, BRT houses comprehensive full-service railcar repair and cleaning operations, offering customers a true one-stop solution for railcar repair needs. BRT's strategic location allows it to also provide critical rail-to-container transloading services. With significant undeveloped acreage, BRT is uniquely positioned to continue to expand and serve the surrounding industry and port needs.

"The wide range of solutions and services provided by the Bayport Rail Terminal expands our existing capabilities, and we are thrilled to welcome it to the PSC family," said PSC CEO Joel Dickerson. "BRT is a one-of-a-kind logistics asset strategically situated close to the Port of Houston and in the heart of the Houston chemical industry. Access to these markets will enable PSC to expand our offering of critical last-mile logistics services to the more than 80 rail-served manufacturing and logistic facilities housed along the Bayport Loop and the Port of Houston."

BRT marks the sixth acquisition completed by PSC Group since partnering with Aurora in 2019, including Prokar, Inc., Fryoux Tankerman Service, Akrotex Extrusion, Thermoplastics Services, Inc. and Steel Line Rail Services, LLC. The Company also recently announced the opening of its Advanced Recycling Facility in Baytown, Texas.

ABOUT PSC GROUP

For 71 years, PSC has been committed to safely and efficiently meeting the logistics needs of leading companies in the refining, chemical, marine, and rail industries. The company's 4,500+ employees serve at more than 150 chemical plants, refineries, and terminals across the U.S. and Canada, providing expertise in product logistics, railcar switching and repair, packaging and warehousing, tank farm operations, mobile railcar repair and tankerman services. PSC also offers an array of sustainability services to support plastics producers with Operation Clean Sweep compliance and recycling initiatives. For more information about PSC, visit: www.pscgroup.com.

ABOUT AURORA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

