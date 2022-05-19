PSC Group, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Opens Advanced Recycling Facility in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSC Group ("PSC"), a North American leader in product handling, site logistics, railcar repair and sustainability services for the petrochemical, refining and marine industries, announced today that it has opened a 200,000-square-foot facility in Baytown, Texas to provide advanced plastics recycling services.

At this new Baytown complex, PSC will receive industrial post-use plastic in rigid, foam and film forms. Using specialized equipment housed at the facility and advanced recycling processes, PSC will combine and densify these plastic streams into customized feedstock material for the commercial production of circular polymers.

"Our Baytown facility provides critical advanced recycling capacity for the petrochemical industry and demonstrates our commitment to support dramatically increasing plastic recycling rates," said Joel Dickerson, CEO of PSC Group. "Our advanced recycling business is another example of how PSC is investing in new technology and expanding our services in order to offer meaningful sustainability solutions to the industry and help protect the environment."

As a "blue level" member of the Plastics Industry Association's Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) program, PSC offers comprehensive sustainability services to help manufacturers with Clean Sweep compliance and support a circular economy with post-industrial recycling.

About PSC Group

For 70 years, PSC Group has been committed to safely and efficiently meeting the product handling and site logistics needs of leading companies in the refining, chemical, and marine industries. The company's 4,000+ employees serve at more than 150 refineries, terminals, and chemical plants across the U.S., providing expertise in tankering barges, operating terminals and docks, railcar repair and switching, warehousing, and loading/unloading of railcars and trucks with a variety of oil products, plastics, and chemicals. PSC also offers an array of sustainability and vacuum truck services to support plastics producers with Operation Clean Sweep compliance and recycling initiatives. For more information about PSC Group, visit: www.pscgroup.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

