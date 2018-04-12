PSC Group Named As One Of The Best Places To Work By Crain's Chicago Business

PSC enables strategic business technology driven tools, processes, and objectives that help companies improve and grow their value. The firm works with clients across North America and is a recognized Microsoft Gold and IBM Silver Business Partner in several cloud-based application and solution competencies.

"PSC is very proud to be named as a Best Place to Work amongst all of these successful Chicago companies. This recognition reflects the success of the talented, client-focused and fun-loving team of professionals who have helped build and grow the firm for more than 27 years," said John Quirk, Partner. "We feel strongly about fostering a collaborative, energized and opportunity-rich environment for our employees because it helps everyone achieve excellent client experiences and maintain long term employee and client relationships."

In addition to PSC's focus on continuous improvement and supportive learning opportunities, PSC Group's employee benefits and perks helped the firm earn its place on the list.

ABOUT PSC GROUP LLC

Founded in 1990, PSC Group, LLC is a business technology consulting firm focused on enabling strategic technology driven tools, processes, and objectives that help companies improve and grow their value. Our process begins in the way we listen and ends with our clients experiencing a greater return on their technology investment. With offices in Chicago and Kansas City, PSC has a proud history with our clientele that is based on mutual respect, integrity, and honesty. www.psclistens.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psc-group-named-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-by-crains-chicago-business-300629221.html

SOURCE PSC Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.psclistens.com

