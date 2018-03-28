PSC Group Named One of 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations—which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

PSC's Microsoft Gold partner and IBM Gold partner competencies represent PSC's dedication to training and certification to serve clients with highly skilled strategy and technology solutions.

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."

"PSC's long-lasting client relationships represent our commitment to providing solutions and project experiences that produce superior outcomes," said Rick Parham, Partner. "We partner with our clients to help them proactively navigate evolving technology and market challenges and help them grow their business."

The Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

Founded in 1990, PSC Group, LLC is a business technology consulting firm focused on enabling strategic technology-driven tools, processes and objectives that help companies improve and grow their value. Our process begins in the way we listen and ends with our clients experiencing a greater return on their technology investment. With offices in Chicago and Kansas City, PSC has a proud history with our clientele that is based on mutual respect, integrity, and honesty. www.psclistens.com. Follow PSC Group: Twitter and LinkedIn

