PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation Launch $1.5 Million Community Relief Initiative to Provide Support in Times of Need

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation, committed to building thriving communities, today announced $1.5 million in grants to over 25 local organizations that provide critical assistance to households facing economic hardship. The initiative is unveiled alongside PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation's inaugural nonprofit partner conference on December 9th which will bring together more than 135 community leaders to strengthen collaboration and share practical insights that advance local impact. We are deeply committed to standing with community organizations, forging lasting partnerships that help New Jersey families build a future they can truly afford.

The Community Relief Initiative reflects PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation's ongoing dedication to affordability and community well-being. The one-year initiative aims to provide critical support through a multifaceted approach that includes funding to Shares Nation (formerly NJ Shares) for energy assistance and housing relief as well as partner organizations of Shares Nation and several foodbanks that are designed and equipped to operate on a wide scale as the backbone of the community food assistance system. This investment aims to strengthen the capacity of the nonprofits and ensure continuity of essential services, providing foodbanks with the support needed during these challenging times. This initiative also aims to advance the long-term impact of these organizations at both the state and community levels.

"At PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation, we believe true community support goes beyond providing safe and reliable energy — it's about building strong partnerships with organizations that understand local needs," said Calvin Ledford Jr., President, PSEG Foundation and Director Corporate Social Responsibility. "During times of economic challenges and hardship, these collaborations allow us to deliver meaningful solutions that directly benefit families across New Jersey. We are deeply grateful for each of our partners and for the impact these initiatives will have in helping local communities access the critical resources needed to stay safe, healthy, and secure.

Together, these organizations provide critical services ranging from housing to food assistance – the core areas where our partners see the community most struggle. Partnering with long-standing nonprofit organizations, PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation will help ensure that relief reaches families most impacted by rising costs and economic challenges.

"On behalf of the Board and staff at SHARES, I want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation for their generous donation to and continuing support of our mission to Offer Hope and Deliver Help," said Cheryl B. Stowell, CEO SHARES Nation (formerly New Jersey SHARES). "Given the economic hardships that the people of New Jersey are facing, the PSEG Foundation support will help strengthen our capacity to assist those most vulnerable. The Foundation's generosity will help ensure the continued partnership with our community-based agencies thereby enhancing our mission and our wholistic approach for essential services for those most in need."

"We are deeply grateful to the PSEG Foundation for its extraordinary support, which comes at a time when so many New Jersey families are feeling the strain of rising costs and economic uncertainty," said Elizabeth McCarthy, President and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. "This additional funding will allow CFBNJ to strengthen our emergency hunger-relief efforts and ensure that our neighbors continue to have reliable access to nutritious food and essential resources. PSEG's partnership reflects a deep commitment to our communities, especially during the holiday season, and we are honored to work alongside them to help New Jersey families during this challenging time."

"We deeply value the PSEG Foundation's commitment to helping our communities navigate challenging times," said Fred Wasiak, President & CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey. "Their generous support comes at a crucial moment for South Jersey families, strengthening our ability to meet growing demand while ensuring dependable access to nutritious food and essential resources. Thanks to our generous partners, we're able to purchase and distribute more fresh produce and pantry staples for thousands of neighbors across the region."

"On behalf of the 240,000 people we serve who face food insecurity and uncertainty of when their next meal will come, we are incredibly grateful to direct the PSEG Foundation grant to our Hunger Relief Action Fund." said Randi Shubin Dresner, President and CEO of Island Harvest Food Bank. "The strong, long-term partnership we have with PSEG Long Island and the PSEG Foundation continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Long Islanders. PSEG's commitment to improving the quality of life and providing critical resources for our neighbors in need, especially during these difficult times, is truly commendable and heartwarming."

"This generous grant from the PSEG Foundation is a critical lifeline for the St. James Social Service Corporation food program as we come to the end of the year, when resources and funding are low," said Vesta Goodwin Clark, Executive Director, St. James Social Service Corporation. "This grant will help ensure we can continue to provide food through our Emergency Food Pantry and Soulfood Cafe soup kitchen to those most vulnerable. We are grateful for this collaborative partnership with PSEG to help build a stronger, more food secure New Jersey."

Powering Communities: Partnering for a More Affordable New Jersey Conference

As part of its unwavering commitment to uplifting communities across New Jersey, PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation have invited nonprofit partners for a conference designed to deepen collaboration and spark fresh, practical insights. The event will feature engaging speakers addressing the rising challenges of utility costs and highlighting essential resources that help nonprofits better support the residents who rely on them. By uniting local partners with leading subject-matter experts, PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation aim to equip organizations with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to expand access to vital services and deliver meaningful, lasting support for families.

By convening these partners under one roof, the company underscores the transformative power of working together to shape a stronger, more affordable future for New Jersey. This event reflects the belief that collaboration is key to creating real, measurable change—and to strengthening the communities and neighbors it proudly serves every day.

The PSEG Foundation 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2024 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential electric service and gas service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

