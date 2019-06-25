PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to Thousands of Connecticut Homes and Businesses

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PSEG Power announced that its 485-megawatt combined-cycle Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 is online and available to provide energy to thousands of homes and businesses in Connecticut and add resiliency to the grid.

PSEG's vision of the future is one where customers use less energy and the energy they use is cleaner and more reliable and resilient than ever. The natural gas-powered Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 delivers on this vision with one of the lowest carbon footprints per megawatt of energy produced among all PSEG Power's fossil units.

"PSEG is committed to producing cleaner energy and the safe and timely commissioning of Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit 5 is a testament to that effort," PSEG Power President and Chief Operating Officer, Ralph LaRossa said. "We are proud to reach this milestone and of the successful and extensive collaboration across the company and across our legislative and community partners."

PSEG has one of the lowest carbon emission rates among large power producers in the United States, according to the recently released report, "Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers in the United States." Bridgeport Harbor Station 5, along with Keys Energy Center and Sewaren, continue PSEG's strategic plans to upgrade its generation fleet with newer, highly efficient and reliable systems as it transforms to a more sustainable, clean energy company.

The project also had a positive economic impact, adding hundreds of union construction jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment into the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Further, PSEG Power is honored to be able to make an impact on the lives of residents by supporting numerous community service and cultural organizations in the city, including, but not limited to, the Barnum Festival, LifeBridge, Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders, the Cardinal Shehan Center, the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation and the Discovery Museum. Additionally, the implementation of the Ready2Work program, a CEBA commitment, trained interested residents with the long-term skills to become successful tradesmen and -women in the local union construction trades, giving them a path to a long-term career with union membership.

For more information on the project and the plant, please visit the Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 website.

About PSEG Power

PSEG Power LLC is a multi-regional energy supply company that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear and fossil generating assets with its power marketing businesses and fuel supply functions, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. PSEG Power maintains a fleet totaling approximately 11,900 megawatts of electric generating capacity and is a nationally recognized industry leader on environmental issues. PSEG Nuclear LLC is one of four main subsidiaries of PSEG Power; it operates the Salem and Hope Creek nuclear generating stations in southern New Jersey and is a part-owner of the Peach Bottom nuclear generating station in Pennsylvania. PSEG Fossil operates the company's portfolio of natural gas- and oil-fired electric generating units. PSEG Energy Resources & Trade LLC is the trading arm of PSEG Power. PSEG Power Ventures LLC develops utility-scale solar facilities outside PSE&G's service territory through its subsidiary, PSEG Solar Source, and operates the Kalaeloa Cogeneration Plant in Hawaii.

PSEG Power is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company (www.pseg.com). PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years.

Visit PSEG at:

https://corporate.pseg.com/

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the corporate website to review new postings. The "Email Alerts" link at https://investor.pseg.com may be used to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and/or Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings.

SOURCE PSEG Power

Related Links

http://www.pseg.com

