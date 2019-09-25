PSEG CEO Ralph Izzo Launches 5 Things To Tackle Climate Change

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite clear and science-based warnings that humanity has a limited window within which to make drastic cuts to global carbon emissions, the world continues to move slowly in taking action to address climate change. Today, Public Service Enterprise Group Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo launches his 5 Things to Tackle Climate Change – a climate strategy that fits on one hand.

The 5 Things in desperate need of attention and action to reduce the most damaging impacts of climate change are:

Energy efficiency Preserving carbon-free nuclear energy A price on carbon Renewable energy Electrifying transportation

"You don't need to be a physicist or an engineer to see that we need to act on climate now to avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change in the future," Izzo said. "If we hope to mitigate the most damaging impacts of our changing climate, it's clear that there are five things we need to do – some more quickly than others."

Ralph Izzo's 5 Things can be found on LinkedIn and on Energize!, the company's blog.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

Visit PSEG at:

https://corporate.pseg.com/

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on our website: https://investor.pseg.com. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this press release apply only as of the date hereof. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE PSEG

Related Links

http://www.pseg.com

