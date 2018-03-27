"We remain focused on growing our solar business by partnering with top-notch organizations like BayWa r.e., on projects like Cork Oak," said Diana Drysdale, president of PSEG Solar Source. "This solar farm can power 5,000 homes and will increase the region's supply of clean energy. It is another step forward, toward a more sustainable future for all of us."

BayWa r.e. was the project's engineering, procurement and construction contractor and now operates the facility for PSEG Solar Source. The project was initiated by Geenex Solar, a developer based in Charlotte, N.C.

PSEG Solar Source completed the acquisition of the project from BayWa r.e. in January 2017.

"This continued revitalization of America's energy grid would not have been possible without the important contribution of partners like PSEG and Geenex, and the strong support of the local community," said Jam Attari, CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects.

PSEG Solar Source now has 23 utility-scale solar facilities in operation in 14 states, including six in North Carolina. Solar Source has a total installed capacity of 414 MWs (dc).

About PSEG Solar Source:

PSEG Solar Source is a subsidiary of PSEG Power, a merchant power generation company which is part of the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) family of companies. PSEG (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion. Its other main subsidiaries are Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), a regulated New Jersey gas and electric utility, and PSEG Long Island, which operates the transmission and distribution assets of the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA).

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-cork-oak-solar-energy-center-goes-online-300620134.html

SOURCE PSEG Solar Source