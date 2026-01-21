PSEG Elects Geisha J. Williams to Board of Directors

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) today announced that Geisha J. Williams has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026.

Geisha J. Williams

Williams has over 35 years of energy industry experience. She served as chief executive officer and president of PG&E Corporation from March 2017 to January 2019, overseeing one of the largest dual electric and gas utilities in the United States. In that role, she drove the company's overall strategy and operations. Prior to joining PG&E, Williams worked for over two decades at Florida Power and Light where she held a wide variety of positions culminating in her role as vice president, Power Systems–Distribution.

"Geisha's record of strategic leadership and operational expertise will be a tremendous asset to our board," said PSEG Chair, President and CEO Ralph LaRossa. "Her deep knowledge of the industry will be invaluable as we continue working to keep energy safe, efficient and affordable for our customers. Geisha also has roots in Union City, New Jersey, so she understands the communities we serve and the people who call them home."

Demonstrating the Board's and its Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee's continued belief in having a balanced mix of Director tenure and experience, Williams is the fifth new independent director elected to the PSEG Board of Directors since April 2022.

Williams serves as a member of the Supervisory Board for Siemens Energy, an independent director for the Artera Services Board of Directors, chair of the Board of Directors of Osmose Utilities Services, and as an independent director of the Meritage Homes Board of Directors. She holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Miami and a Master of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

