NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) today announced that Ricardo (Ric) G. Pérez has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective January 22, 2024.

PSEG Elects Ricardo G. Pérez to Board of Directors

Pérez's election is part of PSEG's commitment to safe and reliable nuclear energy. A retired energy executive with more than 35 years of industry experience, Pérez held the leadership roles at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) of senior vice president and chief administrative officer and senior vice president, Nuclear Operations Support and Projects from 2013 to 2017. Prior to TVA, Pérez served the Westinghouse Electric Company from 1981 to 2013, including as president and chief operating officer from 2010 to 2013.

"Ric's many years of experience in the energy industry includes involvement in areas that are important to PSEG and our industry including nuclear energy, supply chain management, IT, cybersecurity and physical security. He also has valuable experience in talent development, a workforce priority," PSEG Chair, President and CEO Ralph LaRossa said. "We believe Ric's perspective will be a tremendous asset as we continue on the path to a cleaner energy future."

Demonstrating the Board's and its Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee's continued belief in having a balanced mix of Director tenure and experience, Pérez is the second new independent director elected to the PSEG Board of Directors within four months and fifth since the beginning of 2020.

Pérez is a member of the University of Florida Nuclear Engineering Advisory Board and an executive member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association. He is the non-executive chair of the board of the Menper Group, a group of Hispanic-owned health products businesses.

Pérez holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Florida and a Master of Science in energy engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

