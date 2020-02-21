PSEG Elects Scott G. Stephenson to Board of Directors

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) announced that Scott G. Stephenson has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 18, 2020.

Stephenson has served as chairman of the board and CEO of Verisk Analytics in Jersey City, N.J., a data analytics and risk assessment company, since April 2013, and as president since March 2011. He joined Verisk in 2001 and has held various leadership positions, including chief operating officer, head of the Decision Analytics segment and executive vice president of its Intego Solutions segment.

"Scott's track record of strategic leadership, financial management and human capital management at Verisk Analytics will be a tremendous asset to our board," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "His expertise in innovation, technology, data analytics, customer service and risk assessment management will be invaluable as we continue to position PSEG as an innovative, technology-minded industry leader dedicated to helping customers use less energy, while ensuring that energy is increasingly cleaner, reliable and resilient."

In 2019, Forbes recognized Stephenson as one of America's Most Innovative Leaders and, in 2018, as one of the top 25 Most Innovative Leaders worldwide.

Before joining Verisk, Stephenson was an adviser at Silver Lake Partners, a technology-oriented private equity firm, from 2000 to 2001 and a partner with Boston Consulting Group from 1989 to 1999.

Stephenson holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate website at https://investor.pseg.com . Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the corporate website to review new postings. The "Email Alerts" link at https://investor.pseg.com may be used to enroll to receive automatic email alerts regarding new postings.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Carlotta Chan Marijke Shugrue 973-430-6565 973-430-5924 Carlotta.Chan@pseg.com Marijke.Shugrue@pseg.com

SOURCE PSEG

Related Links

http://www.pseg.com

