PSEG Long Island Contract Extension Approved by N.Y. State Comptroller

Scott Jennings Named New President and COO, PSEG Long Island

John Latka Named Senior Vice President Electric Operations, PSEG

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced today that the New York State comptroller has given final approval of the extension of the operations services agreement with the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA).

PSEG also announced it has named Scott Jennings as the new president and chief operating officer (COO) of PSEG Long Island starting on Jan. 5, 2026. John Latka has been named senior vice president of electric operations at PSEG to support both PSE&G and PSEG Long Island in achieving operational excellence.

On Sept. 25, the LIPA Board of Trustees awarded PSEG Long Island a five-year extension on the existing contract to continue to operate the electric grid on Long Island and in the Rockaways. That agreement was approved by the New York State attorney general in October, and by the New York State comptroller this week.

PSEG Long Island has operated the electric grid on behalf of LIPA since 2014. The extension begins Jan. 1, 2026, and runs through Dec. 31, 2030.

As PSEG Long Island's new president, Jennings will be responsible for overseeing the operation of the transmission and distribution system on Long Island and in the Rockaways under a five-year extension of the operations services agreement between LIPA and PSEG Long Island.

Jennings succeeds David Lyons, who has served as interim president and COO of PSEG Long Island since May 2022. PSEG thanks Lyons for his 45 years of dedicated service across the organization and wishes him well in his retirement.

"We conducted an extensive national search to find a leader who had the ideal skills and vision, while demonstrating a strong commitment to the role and the future success of PSEG Long Island. Scott has decades of experience and a strong strategic and financial background that will be instrumental to maintaining energy affordability for customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways." said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG chair, president and CEO. "We are confident that Scott will seamlessly lead PSEG Long Island in this new chapter and work in partnership with LIPA to enhance our safe, affordable, reliable energy future."

"Scott Jennings brings strong leadership, sound business judgment, and a clear understanding of the responsibility that comes with serving Long Island and the Rockaways. We look forward to working with him as president and chief operating officer of PSEG Long Island in support of safe, reliable, and affordable electric service for our customers," said Carrie Meek Gallagher, chief executive officer of the Long Island Power Authority.

"I am thrilled to be joining PSEG Long Island as it enters this new chapter. I will work diligently with our partners at LIPA and IBEW 1049 to continue the improvements we have made for customers over the past 12 years," said Jennings. "I look forward to making strategic investments across the organization to deliver a reliable, resilient electric grid while enhancing the customer experience and maintaining affordability."

"We thank David Lyons for his leadership and service to PSEG Long Island and for his work with the workforce during his tenure," said Pat Guidice, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1049. "We appreciate the opportunity to have worked with him and wish him well in his next steps. We also congratulate Scott Jennings on his appointment as president and COO and look forward to working with him in his new role."

Jennings comes to PSEG Long Island with more than 27 years of experience at PSEG, having served in various leadership roles including his most recent role as senior vice president of Finance, Planning and Strategy at PSEG, where he was responsible for the company's business plans and investments focused on improving reliability and meeting public policy and customer service goals in an affordable manner.

Jennings also has extensive experience with PSEG Long Island's structure and operations, including leading the development, diligence, and negotiation of PSEG's arrangement to operate the Long Island electric grid on behalf of the Long Island Power Authority leading up to the establishment of PSEG Long Island in 2014.

In addition to his own industry experience, Jennings will draw upon the deep expertise of the teams in electric operations, both on Long Island and in New Jersey, to support the provision of safe, reliable electrical service to approximately 1.2 million customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways.

Latka, PSEG's senior vice president of Electric Operations, will partner with Jennings in ensuring PSEG Long Island's operational excellence while also fostering collaboration on best practices across PSEG's utilities in New Jersey and on Long Island. Latka has over 40 years of utility operations experience overseeing the full spectrum of electric infrastructure operations, including system design, construction, maintenance, emergency preparedness, and grid-modernization initiatives. Under Latka's leadership, PSE&G has achieved multiple National ReliabilityOne Awards, including recognition for Outstanding System Resiliency and Metropolitan Service Area Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the 24th year in a row.

PSEG Long Island was ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction among business customers in the East Large Segment, according to the J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study℠. The honor caps off an 11-year rise from the bottom of the survey rankings when PSEG Long Island took over operation of the electric grid.

Since 2014, PSEG Long Island has:

Improved reliability with the reduction in the frequency of outages by 26% (SAIFI), the reduction in the duration of outages by 47% (SAIDI) and the reduction in the frequency of momentary outages by 63% (MAIFI).

Improved the safety of its workforce by over 75% (as measured by OSHA Recordable Incident Rate).

The lowest DPS complaint rate for electric and combined utilities in New York State for nine out of the last 11 years.

Most improved in J.D. Power Residential and Business Customer Satisfaction scores in the nation.

The lowest rate increases for customers when compared to regional peers.

Become the No. 1 overhead electric service provider in New York State in both reliability and customer satisfaction.

