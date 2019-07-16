PSEG Power Names Eric Carr to Replace Pete Sena as PSEG Nuclear President and Chief Nuclear Officer

NEWARK, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Power LLC has announced that Peter P. Sena III, PSEG Nuclear President and Chief Nuclear Officer, has accepted a position outside of the company and will be leaving PSEG, effective July 26. Eric Carr, Vice President of PSEG's Hope Creek Generating Station, will succeed Sena as PSEG Nuclear President and Chief Nuclear Officer.

"Eric Carr's promotion is the result of robust and thoughtful succession planning," said Ralph LaRossa, President and Chief Operating Officer of PSEG Power. "We are grateful to Pete for his service to PSEG and wish him well. We are confident that Eric will lead a stable transition of leadership and will carry on PSEG Nuclear's tradition of safety, reliability and operational excellence."

Carr has more than 20 years of experience in the nuclear industry. He joined PSEG in 2008 from PECO/Exelon's Peach Bottom nuclear plant, and has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at PSEG's Salem and Hope Creek nuclear plants.

LaRossa continued, "PSEG Nuclear is a critical part of PSEG's industry-leading clean energy strategy and New Jersey's clean energy goals. We are confident that Eric will guide the plants into a sustainable future."

The Vice President of Hope Creek position will be filled by Ed Casulli, the current plant manager of Hope Creek. Casulli is a U.S. Navy veteran and has worked in a variety of roles at Hope Creek since he joined PSEG in 1997.

About PSEG Power

PSEG Power LLC is a multi-regional energy supply company that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear and fossil generating assets with its power marketing businesses and fuel supply functions, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. PSEG Power is a nationally recognized industry leader on environmental issues. PSEG Nuclear LLC is one of four main subsidiaries of PSEG Power; it operates the Salem and Hope Creek nuclear generating stations in southern New Jersey and is a part-owner of the Peach Bottom nuclear generating station in Pennsylvania. PSEG Fossil operates the company's portfolio of natural gas- and oil-fired electric generating units. PSEG Energy Resources & Trade LLC is the trading arm of PSEG Power. PSEG Power Ventures LLC develops utility-scale solar facilities outside PSE&G's service territory through its subsidiary, PSEG Solar Source, and operates the Kalaeloa Cogeneration Plant in Hawaii.

PSEG Power is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company (https://corporate.pseg.com/). PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years.

