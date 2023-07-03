PSEG To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results On August 1

NEWARK, N.J., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) will host its second quarter 2023 earnings call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1, during which management will discuss second quarter financial results and other important matters.

The audio webcast can be accessed at that time, along with accompanying presentation materials, on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG's Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com/home/default.aspx.

A replay of the audio webcast, along with the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG's Investor Relations website by August 2.

About PSEG
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings.  You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here

