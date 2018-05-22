PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements

"Providing quality service requires keeping an eye on the future. This acceleration enhances safety, helps protect the environment and saves customers money over the long run," said David Daly, PSE&G president and COO. "Our teams have already replaced hundreds of miles of aging gas infrastructure across the state, and with the approval of GSMP II, we can continue the momentum of our critical work to modernize our system, limit greenhouse gas emissions, maintain service reliability and create jobs and other economic benefits in New Jersey."

The infrastructure upgrades under GSMP II will:

Replace 875 miles of aging cast iron and unprotected steel gas pipes with strong, durable plastic piping, which is much less likely to have leaks and release methane gas;

Enable the installation of excess flow valves that automatically shut off gas flow if a service line is damaged, and better support the use of high-efficiency appliances;

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions equal to taking 30,000 vehicles off the road; and,

Keep customer bills low, with the average annual bill impact for a typical residential customer expected to be less than a 2 percent increase, or about $17 , per year during the five years.

Under GSMP, by December 2018, PSE&G will have completed the replacement of more than 450 miles of vintage, high-risk pipe. PSE&G plans to begin neighborhood work related to GSMP II in early 2019.

"This period of low natural gas prices also provides a perfect opportunity to upgrade our gas system with minimal cost impact on customers. Since 2009, residential gas heating bills are down about 50 percent," Daly noted. "We thank all of the parties involved for their thoughtful participation and review in this matter."

In 2017, the BPU approved new rules that support longer-term infrastructure programs of up to five years. This agreement culminates 10 months of formal discovery, review and discussions, including public hearings before the BPU.

PSE&G has just under 4,000 miles of cast-iron gas pipes, which is more than any other utility in the nation. At this new pace, the utility can replace its cast-iron and unprotected steel pipes with modern ones in 25 years. Pipes installed before 1960 are the most leak-prone. They make up 25 percent of PSE&G's network, yet account for 65 percent of leaks, excluding third-party damages.

Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest regulated gas and electric delivery utility, serving nearly three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), a diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on its website: http://investor.pseg.com. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this press release apply only as of the date hereof. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate website at http://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the corporate website to review new postings. The "Email Alerts" link at http://investor.pseg.com may be used to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and/or Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-to-begin-next-phase-of-gas-system-replacements-300653118.html

SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G)