PSE&G Wins Two Prestigious Awards

PSE&G receives the 2023 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Metropolitan Service Area Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the 22nd consecutive year and the 2023 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Customer Engagement Award

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, is the recipient of the 2023 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Metropolitan Service Area and the 2023 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Customer Engagement Award. ReliabilityOne® Awards are given annually to the utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

PA Consulting is presenting the 2023 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Customer Engagement Award to PSE&G for having the best overall customer approach and ongoing strategy to seek innovative methods of involving and proactively engaging customers as it relates to outage reporting and restoration communications. The combination of these two national awards reaffirms PSE&G as a leader in delivering best-in-class electric service reliability while also providing a positive customer experience.

"Our customers have evolving energy needs and expectations. We work hard every day strengthening and improving our system to provide reliable electric service now and into the future," said Jack Bridges, vice president PSE&G Electric Operations. "We're very proud of our excellent reliability record over these 22 consecutive years and we thank our employees for their constant dedication, which translates into our customers receiving outstanding electric service reliability."

"Listening to our customers is a top priority, so we are thrilled to receive this special customer award and want to recognize everyone on the Customer Care team throughout the Utility who are deeply committed to improving our customer experience," said Dave Johnson, vice president PSE&G Customer Care & Chief Customer Officer. "We are using technology to create new ways to engage with our customers by providing real-time access to conduct business with us when and where they want to."

PSE&G improves electric reliability service by strengthening and upgrading its infrastructure. One major effort continues to be adding more smart devices across the state to bolster resiliency and reliability. We are also implementing new ways to communicate with our customers during both blue-sky days and major weather events. This enables us to engage directly with our customers and convey accurate information in a more-timely manner, creating a more positive customer experience.

"For the last 23 years, the ReliabilityOne® Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who resiliently build a more positive future for their customers," said Derek HasBrouck, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director. "I am honored to recognize PSE&G as an industry leader for delivering outstanding service reliability, restoration efforts and customer engagement."

This honor marks the 22nd consecutive year PSE&G has received the Mid-Atlantic Region award. In the past, PSE&G also has been honored by PA Consulting with awards for national excellence, response to a major outage event, outage response time, customer engagement and the Outstanding Customer Reliability Experience Award in 2020.

"These awards are a true testament to the hard work our employees have contributed to strengthen our system," said John Latka, senior vice president PSE&G Electric Transmission and Distribution. "We have teams that have dedicated their entire careers to improving electric service reliability and responding to customers' needs. This recognition, combined with our stellar reliability performance, is something our employees and their families should be extremely proud knowing their dedication and support has improved the quality of life for our 2.3 million electric customers."

All utilities operating dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Award. There are eight metropolitan service regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes a certification process which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G is the 2022 Edison Award recipient from the Edison Electric Institute. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 22 consecutive years. For the second consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2022 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for both Residential Electric and Natural Gas Service in the East among Large Utilities.

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies, and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 55% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 70% shorter than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance annually since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities.

