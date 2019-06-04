pSemi Corporation Announces Next Generation UltraCMOS® Technology

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Microwave Symposium (IMS) – pSemi Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, today announced the release of UltraCMOS® 13. The platform represents the next generation of pSemi's proprietary RFSOI technology, manufactured in high-volume 300mm foundries, enabling superior performance and integration for RF front-end components.

pSemi is a leader in silicon-on-insulator (SOI) innovation for RF applications, pioneering UltraCMOS technology over thirty years ago. With UltraCMOS 11, pSemi developed the industry's first SOI process on 12-inch (300mm) wafers, delivering unparalleled integration and paving the way for future evolution of SOI technology.

UltraCMOS 12, introduced in January 2017, astounded the industry with a R ON C OFF performance level of 80 fs. R ON C OFF is a key performance metric of an RF switch, which is controlled to turn "on" (a resistor) or "off" (a capacitor). A low resistance (R ON ) reduces insertion loss and a low capacitance (C OFF ) increases isolation. In RF switching, performance is optimal when both metrics are as low as possible.

UltraCMOS 13 leverages exceptional R ON C OFF and F MAX performance, enabling pSemi to deliver a differentiated RFIC portfolio. Initial product rollouts will target 5G-NR sub-6GHz applications, including low-noise amplifiers (LNA), power amplifiers (PA) and switches. The new 300mm SOI platform features several additional advantages for superior RF performance, including ultra-low leakage FETs for PAs, lower NF MIN for LNAs, high-power handling for switches, and optimized 1.2V analog and digital support.

"I am thrilled to introduce UltraCMOS 13, a technology that bolsters pSemi's leadership advantage in SOI innovation," said Jim Cable, CEO of pSemi Corporation. "Not only does this platform raise the RF performance benchmark set by UltraCMOS 12, but it also represents our combined experience from shipping over 5 billion RF ICs. I would like to extend a huge congratulations to the pSemi team for this outstanding accomplishment…we did it again!"

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

