pSemi Corporation to Offer Free Beta Software

S-parameters (Scattering Parameters) describe the input-output relationships between ports in a linear RF system. Specifically, at high frequency it becomes essential to describe a given network in terms of phase and amplitude of a wave rather than voltage or current.

"As the inventors of RFSOI, we have been dealing with the challenges of S-parameters for years. In RF, it is easiest to use S-parameters for analysis because an RF signal is a complex waveform," says Colin Hunt, vice president of sales at pSemi Corporation. "5G developments have massively increased the number of S-parameter files needed to be analyzed. We developed the sNpViewer to assist us with the analysis of the large number of measurements. We are now offering it as our gift to the industry."

As an example of 5G complexity, in order to select the best combination of phase and amplitude settings for a given RF channel in a multi-element array, an engineer must analyze thousands of distinct S-parameter data sets to ensure the best performance. To do this over multiple frequencies makes it even more laborious. Trying to visualize the results is complicated. Trying to isolate the best setting is even more demanding. The pSemi sNpViewer allows you to perform this search through thousands of S-parameter files to determine and record optimal performance.

This LUT feature can be especially useful for 5G beamforming or for any other device where a phase and/or amplitude LUT is required. For this and other features of this free tool go to www.psemi.com/snpviewer.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

