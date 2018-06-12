pSemi Expands Digital Step Attenuator (DSA) Portfolio with Family of Value, High-Performance DSAs

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM (IMS) – In IMS Booth #1349, pSemiTM Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces the expansion of its digital step attenuator (DSA) portfolio with a family of value, high-performance DSAs. The four value DSAs feature industry-leading attenuation accuracy at an entry-level price point.
"pSemi has a long, successful history of digital step attenuator development," says Jim Cable, CTO at pSemi. "Our team introduced the world's first single-chip DSA in 2004, and now, we are further expanding our DSA portfolio with the introduction of the value, high-performance DSAs. These four new DSAs nicely round out our DSA portfolio and complement our RF catalog parts."
The value DSA family—the PE43620, PE43650, PE43665 and PE43670—are offered in a 2-bit, 5-bit, 6-bit or 7-bit configuration. These high-performance DSAs have excellent attenuation accuracy, low insertion loss and high linearity. The four products are available in compact QFN packages.
For 1K-quantity orders, the PE43620 DSA (2 bit, 50-ohm) is $0.63 each; the PE43650 (5 bit, 50-hm) is $1.44 each. The PE43665 (6-bit, 75-ohm) is $1.23 each, and the PE43670 (7-bit, 50-ohm) is $2.02 each. Volume-production parts, samples and evaluation kits will be available in August.
|
PE43620
|
PE43650
|
PE43665
|
PE43670
|
Type
|
2-bit, 50-ohm
|
5-bit, 50-ohm
|
6-bit, 75-ohm
|
7-bit, 50-ohm
|
Frequency
|
50 MHz to 3 GHz
|
9 kHz to 6 GHz
|
1 MHz to 2 GHz
|
9 kHz to 4 GHz
|
Attenuation Range
|
0 to 18 dB
|
0 to 15.5 dB
|
0 to 31.5 dB
|
0 to 31.75 dB
|
Attenuation
|
-0.25 / +0.40,
50 MHz to 2 GHz
-0.10 / +0.50,
2 to 3 GHz
|
± (0.3 + 3%),
9 kHz to 4 GHz
-0.2 - 3%,
4 to 6 GHz
|
± (0.15 + 4%),
1 MHz to 1.2 GHz
|
± (0.2 + 1.5%),
9 kHz to 3 GHz
± (0.25 + 4.5%),
3 to 4 GHz
|
Insertion Loss
|
0.6 dB
|
2.4 dB
|
1.4 dB
|
1.9 dB
|
Linearity
|
61 dBm IIP3
|
58 dBm IIP3
|
52 dBm IIP3
|
59 dBm IIP3
|
Package
|
12-lead, 3 x 3 mm
QFN
|
24-lead, 4 x 4 mm
QFN
|
20-lead, 4 x 4 mm
QFN
|
32-lead, 5 x 5 mm
QFN
|
Pricing
(1K Quantity)
|
$0.63 each
|
$1.44 each
|
$1.23 each
|
$2.02 each
About pSemi
pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog, mixed-signal and optical solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, optical transceivers antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.
The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.
Editorial Contact:
Elizabeth Brown
Townsend Team
Phone: 619.993.4648
pr@psemi.com
