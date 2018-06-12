pSemi Expands Digital Step Attenuator (DSA) Portfolio with Family of Value, High-Performance DSAs

"pSemi has a long, successful history of digital step attenuator development," says Jim Cable, CTO at pSemi. "Our team introduced the world's first single-chip DSA in 2004, and now, we are further expanding our DSA portfolio with the introduction of the value, high-performance DSAs. These four new DSAs nicely round out our DSA portfolio and complement our RF catalog parts."

The value DSA family—the PE43620, PE43650, PE43665 and PE43670—are offered in a 2-bit, 5-bit, 6-bit or 7-bit configuration. These high-performance DSAs have excellent attenuation accuracy, low insertion loss and high linearity. The four products are available in compact QFN packages.

For 1K-quantity orders, the PE43620 DSA (2 bit, 50-ohm) is $0.63 each; the PE43650 (5 bit, 50-hm) is $1.44 each. The PE43665 (6-bit, 75-ohm) is $1.23 each, and the PE43670 (7-bit, 50-ohm) is $2.02 each. Volume-production parts, samples and evaluation kits will be available in August.

Visit pSemi at IMS booth #1349 to learn more about the value, high-performance DSAs.



PE43620 PE43650 PE43665 PE43670 Type 2-bit, 50-ohm 5-bit, 50-ohm 6-bit, 75-ohm 7-bit, 50-ohm Frequency 50 MHz to 3 GHz 9 kHz to 6 GHz 1 MHz to 2 GHz 9 kHz to 4 GHz Attenuation Range 0 to 18 dB 0 to 15.5 dB 0 to 31.5 dB 0 to 31.75 dB Attenuation

Accuracy -0.25 / +0.40, 50 MHz to 2 GHz -0.10 / +0.50, 2 to 3 GHz ± (0.3 + 3%), 9 kHz to 4 GHz -0.2 - 3%, 4 to 6 GHz ± (0.15 + 4%), 1 MHz to 1.2 GHz ± (0.2 + 1.5%), 9 kHz to 3 GHz ± (0.25 + 4.5%), 3 to 4 GHz Insertion Loss 0.6 dB 2.4 dB 1.4 dB 1.9 dB Linearity 61 dBm IIP3 58 dBm IIP3 52 dBm IIP3 59 dBm IIP3 Package 12-lead, 3 x 3 mm QFN 24-lead, 4 x 4 mm QFN 20-lead, 4 x 4 mm QFN 32-lead, 5 x 5 mm QFN Pricing (1K Quantity) $0.63 each $1.44 each $1.23 each $2.02 each

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog, mixed-signal and optical solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, optical transceivers antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

