pSemi Showcases 5G mmWave Portfolio at IMS 2018 and Introduces World's First 50 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)

"For the last several years, our product portfolio has continuously expanded into higher frequencies," says Jim Cable, CTO at pSemi. "Today, pSemi is introducing a true marvel in mmWave design—the world's first 50 GHz DSA. Ideal for 5G test and measurement applications, this 50 GHz DSA further extends our product portfolio into mmWave frequencies and applications. Our mmWave solutions are proof that RF silicon on insulator (SOI) can deliver a high-performing and reliable solution at these high frequencies."

The World's First Single-Chip 50 GHz DSA

The PE43508 is a 6-bit, 50-ohm DSA that offers wideband support from 9 kHz to 50 GHz. The PE43508 covers a 31.5 dB attenuation range in 0.5 dB and 1 dB steps, and it is capable of maintaining 0.5 dB and 1 dB monotonicity through 50 GHz. This high-performance DSA features low insertion loss, fast switching time and low attenuation error. The PE43508 also delivers glitch-safe attenuation state transitions, which eliminates the positive glitch.

Offered as a flip-chip, monolithic die, the PE43508 is easy to use and ideal for mmWave applications including 5G test and measurement, 5G wireless infrastructure, point-to-point communication systems and very small aperture terminals (VSAT). Samples are available now. For 1K-quantity orders, each PE43508 is $50 USD.



PE43508 Type 6-bit, 50-ohm Operating Frequency 9 kHz to 50 GHz Attenuation Range 0 dB to 31.5 dB Attenuation Error +1.5/-1.0 dB typ. (26.5-50.0 GHz, 0-15.5 dB range) +3.0/-1.0 dB typ. (26.5-50.0 GHz, 16.0-31.5 dB range) Insertion Loss 3.5 dB typ. (13.0-26.5 GHz) 5.5 dB typ. (45.0-50.0 GHz) Output Return loss 14 dB typ. (13.0-26.5 GHz) 11 dB typ. (26.5-50 GHz) Switching Time 350 ns typ. Temperature Range -40 to +105 °C Programming Modes Direct parallel Latched parallel Serial addressable Package Flip-chip die

Additional pSemi 5G mmWave Solutions

The 50 GHz DSA (PE43508) joins the UltraCMOS® 40 GHz switch (PE42524) and two 60 GHz switches (PE42525, PE426525) in delivering high performance at mmWave frequencies.

The PE42524 was the industry's first RF SOI switch to operate up to 40 GHz. When it was introduced in 2015, it offered design engineers their first alternative to gallium-arsenide (GaAs) switches in the K-and Ka-bands. This wideband flip-chip switch delivers high isolation performance, excellent linearity and low insertion loss.

Supporting a wide frequency range from 9 kHz to 60 GHz, the PE42525 and PE426525 deliver exceptional performance in all key RF parameters and have a fast switching speed of only 8 nanoseconds. The PE42525 is ideal for test-and-measurement equipment, microwave-backhaul solutions and higher frequency switching in 5G systems. The PE426525 boasts an extended temperature range that extends from -55 to +125 degrees Celsius.



PE42524 PE42525 PE426525 Frequency range 10 MHz to 40 GHz 9 kHz to 60 GHz Switching time 225 ns 8 ns RF T RISE /T FALL 55 ns 3 ns Port-to-port isolation 33 dB at 40 GHz 36 dB at 60 GHz Insertion loss 1.8 dB at 26.5 GHz 2.7 dB at 60 GHz P1dB Compression 31.5 dB at 26.5 GHz 33 dBm at 40 GHz Linearity (IIP3) 50 dBm at 13.5 GHz 46 dBm at 13.4 GHz ESD protection 2 kV HBM 1 kV HBM Temperature range -40 °C to +85 °C -40 °C to +105 °C -55 °C to +125 °C Package Flip-chip die; the 3 switches are pin-compatible

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog, mixed-signal and optical solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, optical transceivers antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

