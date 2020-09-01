pSemi Welcomes New Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Vikas Choudhary

"Vikas adds a wealth of strategic sales and marketing experience to our executive team," says Sumit Tomar, CEO of pSemi. "He has a proven track record of directing global teams of sales, product, channel marketing, and engineering professionals to develop new products and generate hundreds of millions in revenue. Under his leadership, I am confident that we will successfully attain our revenue and profitability goals with innovative products and high-quality customer service and support."

Choudhary has more than 25 years of broad experience in the global semiconductor, IC, hardware architecture, and systems engineering industries. He has held numerous leadership positions of progressive responsibility while heading marketing, engineering, and strategy spanning eMobility and inertial sensors at Analog Devices. He was instrumental in establishing a R&D center for PMC Sierra India as a country manager.

Choudhary earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from UCLA and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He is the editor of the book MEMS: Fundamental Technology and Applications, has five issued patents and has several journal and conference publications.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

