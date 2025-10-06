PSG Global Solutions Named Top 10 Overall Enterprise RPO Leader in HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions (PSG), a leading provider of customized, scalable talent solutions, has been recognized among the Top 10 Overall Enterprise RPO Leaders in HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PSG also earned Top 10 rankings in both Quality of Service and Size of Deal, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted RPO partners in the world.

The Baker's Dozen is the longest-standing and most respected customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry, ranking providers exclusively on feedback from buyers. Providers are evaluated across breadth of solutions, quality of service, and size of deal.

"This recognition holds special significance because it comes directly from the clients we serve," said Dave Bethea, CEO of PSG Global Solutions. "It not only reflects the trust our partners place in us, but also highlights the extraordinary commitment of the PSG team. Every day, they combine expertise, innovation, and passion to help our clients overcome their most critical hiring challenges."

For more than 20 years, PSG has been a behind-the-scenes recruiting engine for some of the world's most recognized brands. From full-cycle and modular RPO, to healthcare credentialing and back-office support, to Anna - PSG's proprietary AI conversational digital recruiter - the company delivers solutions that blend human expertise with advanced technology.

This latest honor adds to PSG's growing list of industry recognition. Earlier this year, PSG was named a "Major Contender" on the 2025 Everest Group RPO PEAK Matrix® and continues to be recognized for its ability to scale hiring with speed, precision, and flexibility.

About PSG Global Solutions

PSG is a leading provider of customized, scalable talent solutions that help employers, healthcare organizations, and staffing firms meet today's workforce challenges and prepare for tomorrow's. From Recruitment Process Optimization (RPO) to AI-powered recruiting tools, PSG delivers the people, processes, and technology that modern talent acquisition teams need to thrive.

