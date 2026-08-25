PSG Global Solutions Selected to Exhibit Anna AI at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions has been selected to exhibit Anna AI, its AI-enabled recruiting assistant designed to help healthcare recruiting teams improve candidate engagement, accelerate screening, and create more recruiter capacity in high-volume hiring environments, at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 24 in Las Vegas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety, or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

Anna AI is designed for recruiting teams, helping them improve candidate engagement, accelerate screening, and create more capacity in high-volume hiring environments.

For healthcare organizations hiring roles such as medical assistants, CNAs, home health aides, patient access representatives, schedulers, allied health professionals, and other critical support roles, speed and responsiveness matter. Candidates move quickly, recruiters are stretched, and manual follow-up can create bottlenecks.

Anna AI helps recruiting teams move faster by supporting early-funnel candidate outreach, structured phone screening, follow-up workflows, and candidate information capture, while keeping recruiters in control of decisions and candidate experience.

"Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to hire faster while maintaining quality, consistency, and candidate experience," said Dave Bethea, CEO, PSG Global Solutions. "Anna AI provides recruiting teams a platform to automate the initial candidate phone screen and interview scheduling, reducing the administrative burden, while still keeping people at the center of the hiring process. We are proud to have been selected to showcase Anna AI at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange."

"The evaluation process for medical device and supply companies selected to exhibit at the Exchange is highly rigorous," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president of contract operations, Vizient. "Participation is a signal to healthcare providers that a product or service is being considered for an Innovative Technology contract."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About PSG Global Solutions

PSG Global Solutions is a technology-enabled recruitment solutions provider helping organizations improve hiring outcomes through scalable recruiting support, AI-enabled workflows, offshore and hybrid delivery models, and operational expertise. PSG supports clients across healthcare, staffing, life sciences, contact center, industrial, and other high-volume hiring environments.

For healthcare organizations, PSG provides flexible recruiting and talent acquisition support, including sourcing, screening, candidate engagement, credentialing support, onboarding support, modular RPO, full-cycle RPO, and AI-enabled recruiting workflows through Anna AI.

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions