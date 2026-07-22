PSG Global Solutions Appoints Jason Krumwiede as Chief Sales Officer

Veteran workforce solutions executive brings more than 30 years of leadership experience driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence across the Human Capital industry

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced recruiting and workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Krumwiede as Chief Sales Officer. Krumwiede joins the executive leadership team with more than three decades of experience leading high-growth organizations across the workforce solutions and HR technology sectors.

Jason Krumwiede

A seasoned business executive, entrepreneur, investor, and board advisor, Krumwiede has built an accomplished career helping organizations accelerate growth, transform operations, and deliver long-term business value. His expertise spans talent acquisition, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed service programs (MSP), contingent workforce solutions, executive search, outsourcing, and recruiting technology platforms.

Throughout his career, Krumwiede has served as a senior executive and division president, co-founded an AI-powered recruiting software and services company, and advised organizations ranging from investor-backed startups to Fortune 1000 enterprises. He has partnered with clients across aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare, professional services, and other industries to help organizations navigate workforce transformation and achieve strategic growth.

As Chief Sales Officer, Krumwiede will lead PSG Global Solutions' global sales organization, shaping the company's commercial strategy, expanding market opportunities, and strengthening client partnerships as PSG continues to grow its leadership position in outsourced recruiting and workforce solutions.

Jason's appointment reflects our continued investment in the leadership, strategy, and execution required to take PSG into its next stage of growth," said Dave Bethea, Chief Executive Officer of PSG Global Solutions. "He brings deep industry knowledge, strong commercial leadership, and a proven ability to build teams that deliver 100% client satisfaction. Just as importantly, Jason shares our belief that sustainable growth comes from aligning great people, clear strategy, disciplined execution, and a relentless focus on client value creation."

Krumwiede's leadership philosophy centers on five key pillars: accelerating growth, maintaining financial discipline, driving operational excellence, creating strategic clarity, and delivering measurable client outcomes. His ability to align these principles with client needs has enabled organizations to unlock new opportunities, improve performance, and create a sustainable competitive advantage.

"I'm honored to join PSG Global Solutions at such an exciting point in the company's journey," said Krumwiede. "PSG has earned a strong reputation for helping organizations solve complex talent challenges with innovative workforce solutions and exceptional client service. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to deepen client relationships, expand our market impact, and help shape the next chapter of the company's growth."

Beyond his executive leadership, Krumwiede serves on the advisory boards of Sapien HCM Software and the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA). He also mentors women in revenue leadership through #GirlsClub and actively supports several community organizations in the Nashville area.

Krumwiede's appointment reflects PSG Global Solutions' continued investment in strengthening its executive leadership team and advancing its mission to help organizations solve today's most complex hiring and workforce challenges through innovative, scalable talent solutions.

About PSG Global Solutions

PSG Global Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced recruiting and workforce solutions, helping organizations worldwide solve complex hiring challenges through innovative talent acquisition strategies, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), offshore recruiting support, and workforce optimization services. By combining experienced recruiting professionals with advanced technology and global delivery capabilities, PSG enables organizations to hire faster, improve candidate quality, and achieve scalable business growth.

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions