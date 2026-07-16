PSG Recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 GLOBAL Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment Recognition highlights PSG's continued innovation, client impact, and momentum in delivering modern talent acquisition solutions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG, a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and talent solutions, today announced it has been recognized as both a Major Contender and a Star Performer in the Everest Group Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global, US, UK and India.

The recognition reflects PSG's continued investment in delivering scalable, technology-enabled recruiting solutions that help organizations attract, engage, and hire top talent in today's increasingly competitive labor market.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® evaluates providers based on market impact and delivery capabilities, recognizing organizations that demonstrate strong customer value, innovation, execution, and strategic growth. Providers designated as Star Performers have shown significant year-over-year improvement in both market success and capabilities.

"Being named both a Major Contender and a Star Performer by Everest Group is an important milestone for PSG," said Dave Bethea, Chief Executive Officer of PSG. "This recognition reflects the progress we are making as a company and the relentless focus of our team on helping clients solve complex hiring challenges with exceptional delivery and data-driven insights delivered on our next - generation tech stack. As the talent landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to investing in our people, technology, and partnerships so our clients can build the workforces of tomorrow"

"PSG Global Solutions has continued to differentiate itself through its expertise in healthcare recruitment, flexible and modular RPO delivery, and an offshore-led operating model that enables agile and cost-effective talent acquisition," said Sailesh Hota, Vice President, Everest Group. "Its investments in the Anna AI recruitment agent, enhancements to its technology ecosystem, and expansion of its offshore and onshore delivery capabilities have helped strengthen its position as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global."

PSG continues to expand its capabilities across enterprise RPO, project-based recruiting, talent intelligence, recruitment technology, analytics, and workforce consulting. By combining experienced recruiting teams with advanced data and technology, PSG enables organizations to improve hiring outcomes, accelerate time-to-fill, and create exceptional candidate experiences.

For more information about PSG's talent solutions, visit www.psgglobal.com.

About PSG

PSG is a global talent solutions provider helping organizations solve complex workforce challenges through Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), project recruiting, talent intelligence, workforce consulting, and technology-enabled recruiting solutions. PSG partners with organizations to build agile, scalable talent acquisition strategies that deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Its PEAK Matrix® assessments provide objective, data-driven evaluations of service and technology providers based on market impact and delivery capability.

Licensed extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports are used with permission. Everest Group does not endorse any company, product, or service depicted in its research publications.

SOURCE PSG Global Solutions