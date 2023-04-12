PSG Introduces New Biotech Brand

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, is proud to announce the creation and launch of its new PSG® Biotech brand. This new brand brings together PSG's leading pump, flow-measurement and flow-metering technologies that have been relied upon for more than 20 years in Life Science and biopharmaceutical production applications.

"Every day, millions of people around the world depend on biologics, medicines and therapeutics, which must be produced safely and reliably to ensure efficacy and patient safety," said Michael Franco, Director, Global Biopharma Sales for PSG Biotech. "At PSG, we take 'Caring For Every Drop' seriously, which is why we have brought together our best-in-class pump, measurement and flow-metering technologies under the new PSG Biotech brand, with the ultimate goal of helping our clients achieve optimal results."

The PSG Biotech brand includes:

Quattroflow ® Quaternary (Four-Piston) Diaphragm Pumps: Quattroflow pumps are designed to facilitate the safe, efficient and reliable transfer of biologic materials. The quaternary-diaphragm technology transfers shear-sensitive aqueous solutions and biologic products gently, safely and securely while also being clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilize-in-place (SIP) capable. The single-use models are equipped with a product-wetted plastic pump chamber that can be replaced as a complete unit for disposal. This capability enables a quicker and time-sensitive production process by eliminating the need for complex, expensive and time-consuming sterilization and cleaning validation procedures.

Quattroflow pumps are designed to facilitate the safe, efficient and reliable transfer of biologic materials. The quaternary-diaphragm technology transfers shear-sensitive aqueous solutions and biologic products gently, safely and securely while also being clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilize-in-place (SIP) capable. The single-use models are equipped with a product-wetted plastic pump chamber that can be replaced as a complete unit for disposal. This capability enables a quicker and time-sensitive production process by eliminating the need for complex, expensive and time-consuming sterilization and cleaning validation procedures. em-tec ® BioProTT ™ Flow Meters/Sensors: em-tec's BioProTT ™ product range of flow-measurement devices has been designed to be an optimized solution for contact-free, non-invasive clamp-on ultrasonic flow-measurement systems that are used in bioprocessing applications that demand reliable and precise flow measurement in accordance with strict hygienic-manufacturing requirements. The new BioProTT ™ FlowSU System features an innovative single-use sensor that allows flow measurement and air-in-line detection, and an easy-to-connect holder profile with built-in electronics. This enables seamless system integration, shear-free product transfer and low-maintenance operation.

em-tec's BioProTT product range of flow-measurement devices has been designed to be an optimized solution for contact-free, non-invasive clamp-on ultrasonic flow-measurement systems that are used in bioprocessing applications that demand reliable and precise flow measurement in accordance with strict hygienic-manufacturing requirements. The new BioProTT FlowSU System features an innovative single-use sensor that allows flow measurement and air-in-line detection, and an easy-to-connect holder profile with built-in electronics. This enables seamless system integration, shear-free product transfer and low-maintenance operation. Malema™ Mass Flow Meters: Headlining the Malema product offering is the first-of-its-kind SumoFlo® Single-Use Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, which offers superior flow-measurement performance and accuracy while reducing the potential for measurement error and eliminating the need for calibration in time-sensitive and contamination-intolerant production environments. Malema rounds out its flow-measurement family with Ultrasonic, Vortex and Paddlewheel-style flow-meter technologies, along with a full range of flow switches, pressure sensors and pressure-relief valves.

The PSG Biotech brand will be unveiled in-person in Booth No. 1027 at the upcoming 2023 INTERPHEX Show, which will be held from April 25-27 at the Javits Center in New York, NY.

For more information on the ways that PSG Biotech can optimize performance in your most critical Life Science and biopharmaceutical applications, please visit psgdover.com/biotech.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover