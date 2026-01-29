PSI Announces FedRAMP Ready Designation, Ensuring Secure Assessment Cloud Capabilities for all U.S. Federal Agencies

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI, an ETS company and trusted leader in secure cloud-based assessment solutions, announced today that PSI Gov Secure Cloud has achieved the FedRAMP Ready designation at the Moderate baseline, a key milestone that validates the platform's security posture and readiness for use by U.S. federal government agencies.

This FedRAMP Ready designation confirms that PSI Gov Secure Cloud has the security capabilities and documentation required to continue the FedRAMP Authorization process. The Moderate baseline addresses sensitive, unclassified data, requiring adherence to more than 300 security controls and continuous monitoring. PSI is in the process of achieving the highest level and expects to complete this in the second half of 2026.

"The coming together of ETS and PSI creates an incredible potential partner for Federal agencies and 2 years ago we committed to the FedRAMP process as part of our Federal strategy. Achieving the FedRAMP Ready designation reflects and incredible upgrade to our technology to meet a federal-grade security baseline and represents an important step in an ongoing authorization effort," said Janet Garcia, CEO of PSI and President of ETS. "Federal agencies require partners with cutting edge cloud-based systems that can combine innovation whilst protecting sensitive data at every level. Our FedRAMP Ready designation not only validates the strength of our platform—it demonstrates the depth of our commitment and investment to support government partners."

With this designation, federal agencies can engage with PSI through a faster and more predictable path toward full FedRAMP Authorization, enabling them to evaluate and adopt PSI Gov Secure Cloud for secure, high-stakes federal assessment development, delivery, scoring and administration. Immediate beneficiaries will be agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Treasury and U.S. Department of Homeland Security who rely on PSI to develop and deliver high stakes exams through our state‑of‑the‑art, cloud‑based solutions.

Key Advantages for Federal Agencies Include:

Enhanced Data Protection: Meets comprehensive security controls designed to protect sensitive government data.

Streamlined Adoption: Enables federal agencies to rapidly procure and deploy the authorized solution.

Continuous Monitoring: Ensures ongoing compliance and real-time security oversight.

Scalability & Reliability: Backed by a highly resilient cloud architecture built to support mission-critical workloads.

This designation paves the way for state and local government customers, as well as regulated industries, to benefit from increased confidence in PSI's security posture. Part of the ETS family, PSI combines world‑leading measurement science, unparalleled operational scale, and a mission‑driven commitment to public service, creating a offering uniquely equipped to support the most complex government testing programs. This milestone as part of the FedRAMP process also strengthens PSI's simultaneous and ongoing pursuit of GovRAMP certification.

PSI's strong compliance posture, pursuit of top federal security standards, and ability to adapt quickly to public‑sector needs positions the organization as the market's pace‑setter. By combining compliance leadership with innovation and operational agility, PSI delivers a partner ready for today's requirements and the next generation of secure, scalable assessment.

For more information, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2607643783

