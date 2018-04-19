PSI Medical Offers GAINSWave® in Michigan

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Robert Grafton, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. PSI Medical is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 555 Barclay Cir, #170, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, USA.

Dr. Robert Grafton is a Diplomat of the Canadian Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has practiced plastic and reconstructive surgery in Michigan since 1993 and was previously an instructor at Michigan State University – Hurley Medical Center. Dr. Grafton earned his medical degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1979 after earning a Bachelor's degree from both the University of British Columbia as well as the University of Saskatchewan.

A dedicated practitioner and advocate of anti-aging medicine Dr. Grafton has completed the A4M Integrative Medical Residency, the Sottopelle® Therapy training for use of pellets in HRT and the CENEGENICS® Age Management Training Program. Dr. Grafton has been practicing Hormone Replacement for over ten years on thousands of patients that have received or contemplated cosmetic surgery.

